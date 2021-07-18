Under darkness, Almirola pulls off shocker at New Hampshire

Almirola rested his head on the car in almost stunned disbelief that he clinched his playoff spot.

"I love this race track," he said. "I had this race won a couple of years ago and I lost it. We've been through so much and I just stood the test."

Almirola snapped a 98-race winless streak and added New Hampshire to a rain-shortened win at Daytona in 2014 and Talladega in 2018 for his third win in 374 career races.

Ford drivers took five of the top six spots.

NASCAR started the race under wet conditions and that decision turned into a disaster when Kyle Busch, the polesitter, spun on the slick track and wrecked only six laps into the race. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin also spun and the red flag was waved to stop the race. Truex and Hamlin returned to race. Busch's race in the No. 18 Toyota was over and he bit his tongue on NASCAR's call to start the race.

"It never should have gone green to begin with, but then it kept getting worse and worse lap over lap," Busch said. "We've been talking about it for two laps that it was raining. There's no sense in saying what I want to say, it doesn't do you any good."

Hamlin said, "this is just a bad look."