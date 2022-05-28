Truex Jr. back at Charlotte, where he once put on most dominating show in NASCAR history

Martin Truex Jr. returns this weekend to the scene of some of the biggest victories of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

The 2017 Cup champion and three-time series runner-up has twice won the Coca-Cola 600, the longest race of the season, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He won it in 2016 and ‘19 and will go for No. 3 on Sunday night.

His May 29, 2016, performance at the 1.5-mile North Carolina layout was arguably the most dominant in the sport's history. He started from the pole position and led 392 of the 400 laps to earn the fourth victory of his Cup career. The win marked the start of a career breakthrough. It was the first of four races he won in 2016, and he has averaged 4.67 wins over the past six seasons.

He now has 31 career victories, including three at Charlotte (he also won the fall race there Oct. 8, 2017). In 30 Cup starts at Charlotte, he has driven to seven top-five finishes and 13 top-10s. He finished 29th in the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 to end a run of six top-10s in a row at Charlotte.

"I’m optimistic about this weekend. The racing has been pretty good on the mile-and-a-half tracks this year, and I feel like we have had good speed with our team and all the Toyotas in general," Truex said in a release from Joe Gibbs Racing, the team for which he drives the No. 19 Toyota Camry. "It would mean a lot to run good, though."

Charlotte is one of four tracks, along with Richmond, Martinsville and Dover, where the Southern Regional High School graduate has led at least 1,000 laps.

The race also has significance beyond the points the drivers will earn. Truex and his team will compete in honor of U.S. Army Staff Sg. Jeremy Vrooman, who was killed July 15, 2008, while on a combat mission in Kn'an, Iraq. Vrooman was from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. His name will be affixed to Truex's car this weekend.

The car will feature a red, white and blue design to honor the U.S. military and sponsor Bass Pro Shops’ relationship with the United Service Organizations (USO).

"The 600 is such a special race and a special weekend to be able to honor our military and thank them for all that they do for us to even be able to go out and race," Truex, 41, said. "We’ve been fortunate to win this race a couple times, but it would be great to be able to do it again.”

Truex has yet to win a race this year but is sixth in driver points. Last weekend in the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway, he ran in the top 10 for much of the night before falling back on a late restart and finishing 14th. It was the 12th All-Star appearance of his career.

Notes: Fox's coverage of the race will begin at 6 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and PRN Radio also will carry the race. ... JGR has also gotten wins at Charlotte from Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, Dale Jarrett and Tony Stewart. In 142 combined starts there, Gibbs drivers have earned seven wins, 54 top-five finishes and 84 top-10s.

Ryan Truex update

The younger Truex brother finished sixth in a field of 38 cars last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway in the fourth and final Xfinity Series race he was scheduled to run for Joe Gibbs Racing this season.

Driving the No 18 Toyota for JGR, he also finished 30th at Darlington Raceway on May 7, seventh at Martinsville Speedway on April 8 and 30th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Feb. 26. In the season-opening Xfinity race in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Feb. 19., he finished 12th for another team, Sam Hunt Racing.

Truex, 30, who grew up with Martin in the Mayetta section of Stafford Township, has driven in all three of NASCAR’s national series, including the Cup and Truck series.

Contact Charles Schroeder: 609-272-7189 CSchroeder@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressCharles

