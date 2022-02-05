Season starts Sunday night for Martin Truex Jr. at L.A. Coliseum

“I’m really not sure" what to expect, said Truex 41, in a statement from Joe Gibbs Racing, the team for which he drives the No. 19 Toyota Camry. "Thinking about it, I’m not sure I’ve raced a stock car on a track this small, and obviously we’ve never raced the Next Gen car, so it’s going to be interesting. The cool thing is it’s going to be a lot of fun to do something fun, and there is a lot of excitement around it as well."

"I think everybody is anxious to get out there, get on track and see what we can do, and hopefully it turns into a fun event for the drivers. I’ll enjoy it, and usually when I enjoy it, we run well. I’m excited about it, and it should be good.”

The 2017 Cup Series champion finished second overall in the 2021 season, the third time in the past four years he was the championship runner-up. He won four races and finished 13 times in the top five.

The 2021 season finale was Nov. 7. This year's Cup season starts Feb. 20 with the Daytona 500 and ends Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway. Daytona 500 qualifying is set for Feb. 13, and the Daytona Duels to finalize the 500 field will be held Feb. 17.

Notes: Drivers were set to practice at the Coliseum on Saturday morning with qualifying at night. ... Heat races Sunday will narrow the field from 36 to 23 drivers for the Clash. Kyle Larson, the 2021 Cup champion, is the only driver endured of a spot in the 150-lap main race. ... Ice Cube will perform a halftime show.

Contact Charles Schroeder: 609-272-7189 CSchroeder@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressCharles

