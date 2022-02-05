Season starts Sunday night for Martin Truex Jr. at L.A. Coliseum

One of the shortest offseasons in sports ends this weekend for Martin Truex Jr. and the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series drivers.
And the new year of racing begins in a most unique setting far from the sport's traditional base in the South.
The Busch Light Class, an exhibition race previously held only at Daytona International Speedway in Florida, is set for Sunday (6 p.m. on Fox) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Truex, a Southern Regional High School graduate who grew up in the Mayetta section of Stafford Township, has driven to one top-five finish and two top-10s in 10 previous starts in the race. Last year, he twice led the Clash before getting in an accident and finishing 21st.
In a bid to be innovative and expand its audience, NASCAR has spent more than $1 million to turn the home of the USC Trojans football team into a quarter-mile asphalt racetrack.
The Clash's new venue alone would make Sunday's race intriguing, but it also will be the first time drivers compete in the so-called Next Gen racecar. Truex tested the new ride Dec. 15-17 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina and Jan. 25-26 at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona. The combination of the Coliseum and the Next Gen car promises an unpredictable evening.
“I’m really not sure" what to expect, said Truex 41, in a statement from Joe Gibbs Racing, the team for which he drives the No. 19 Toyota Camry. "Thinking about it, I’m not sure I’ve raced a stock car on a track this small, and obviously we’ve never raced the Next Gen car, so it’s going to be interesting. The cool thing is it’s going to be a lot of fun to do something fun, and there is a lot of excitement around it as well."
"I think everybody is anxious to get out there, get on track and see what we can do, and hopefully it turns into a fun event for the drivers. I’ll enjoy it, and usually when I enjoy it, we run well. I’m excited about it, and it should be good.”
The 2017 Cup Series champion finished second overall in the 2021 season, the third time in the past four years he was the championship runner-up. He won four races and finished 13 times in the top five.
The 2021 season finale was Nov. 7. This year's Cup season starts Feb. 20 with the Daytona 500 and ends Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway. Daytona 500 qualifying is set for Feb. 13, and the Daytona Duels to finalize the 500 field will be held Feb. 17.
Notes: Drivers were set to practice at the Coliseum on Saturday morning with qualifying at night. ... Heat races Sunday will narrow the field from 36 to 23 drivers for the Clash. Kyle Larson, the 2021 Cup champion, is the only driver endured of a spot in the 150-lap main race. ... Ice Cube will perform a halftime show.
Contact Charles Schroeder:
609-272-7189
Twitter @ACPressCharles
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.