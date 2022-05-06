Ryan Truex to race Saturday afternoon for Joe Gibbs Racing at Darlington Raceway

Ryan Truex is coming off his best performance of the season as he prepares to resume his racing career Saturday afternoon.

On April 8 in the second of four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts he is scheduled to make for Joe Gibbs Racing this season, Truex finished seventh at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. On Saturday afternoon, he will drive the No. 18 Toyota for JGR in the Mahindra ROXOR 200 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

“I’m excited about getting back into the No.18 Toyota GR Supra this weekend at Darlington Raceway. We had a good run at Martinsville a few weeks ago, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do at one of the toughest tracks on the circuit this weekend," Truex said in a statement from JRG.

Truex has raced over the years in all three of NASCAR's three national series, including the Cup and Truck series. Saturday's race will be his third Xfinity Series start at what's known as "the track too tough to tame." In his two previous Xfinity races there, he completed 279 of a possible 294 laps and earned an average finish of 20.0.

"The handling on our Toyota GR Supra will be extremely important to get right this weekend as the track goes through changes throughout the race. (Crew Chief) Jason (Ratcliff) and the guys have worked hard this week in getting our Toyota set up just right, so hopefully we can go out and put on a great show for the fans on Saturday afternoon,” said Truex, who grew up in Stafford Township and is the younger brother of 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr.

Notes: FS1 will televise the 1:30 p.m. race. Coverage also can be heard on Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio. ... Driving for JGR on Feb. 26 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Truex started seventh but was involved in an accident on the 190th lap and finished 30th. Driving for another team, he also finished 12th in the season-opening Daytona race on Feb. 19. ... The last of the four races Truex is scheduled to drive for JGR is May 21 at Texas Motor Speedway. ... JGR drivers have made 74 Xfinity starts at Darlington and won 11 races. They have earned 36 top-five finishes and 48 top-10s, with an average finish of 10.6.

Line editor

