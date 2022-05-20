Ryan Truex to make last of his four NASCAR Xfinity starts for Joe Gibbs Racing on Saturday afternoon

Ryan Truex expects the Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon to be enjoyable for race fans.

A strong showing in what could be his final race of the season would make it all the more enjoyable for Truex. The race will be the last of the four he is scheduled to run for Joe Gibbs Racing this year.

"Texas is a tricky track now, and it looks like it will be hot all weekend, so it should be really slick which should make it a fun race for the fans," he said in a release from JGR. "I know (crew chief) Jason (Ratcliff) and the guys will bring us a fast Supra once again, so hopefully we can go out and secure another solid run for Toyota and everyone associated with this No. 18 team.”

In his most recent outing in the No. 18 Toyota, at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on May 7, Truex finished 30th. He had started 28th but worked his way up to run in the top 10 for much of the race before crashing on the last lap.

“I’m excited about getting back into the No.18 Toyota GR Supra this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. I have enjoyed my three races so far with Joe Gibbs Racing and am very appreciative of all the work they have done to bring us a fast Toyota GR Supra each weekend," he said. "We had a solid top-10 run going at Darlington a few weeks ago. Unfortunately, we just had a little bit of bad luck there on the last lap and didn’t get the finish we deserved."

On April 8 in the second of his four races for JGR, the 30-year-old finished seventh at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. On Feb. 26 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, he started seventh but was in an accident and finished 30th. In the season-opening Xfinity race in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Feb. 19., he finished 12th for another team, Sam Hunt Racing.

Truex, who grew up in the Mayetta section of Stafford Township, has driven in all three of NASCAR's national series, including the Cup and Truck series. The SRS Distribution 250 will be his fourth Xfinity start at the 1.44-mile layout in Fort Worth. His average starting position there is 13.8, his average finish 24.5.

Notes: FS1 will televise the race with coverage starting at 1:30 p.m. Sirius XM channel 90 and PRN Radio will also carry the race. ... The race will consist of 167 laps covering 250.5 miles. ... JGR drivers have taken 16 wins in 107 Xfinity starts at Texas. They've driven to 43 top-five finishes and 70 top-10s. Their average starting position has been 10.1, their average finish 11.3. ... Older brother Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 Cup champion and three-time runner-up, is sixth in points in that series heading into Sunday night's All-Star race.

Contact Charles Schroeder: 609-272-7189 CSchroeder@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressCharles

