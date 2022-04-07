Ryan Truex will return to NASCAR Xfinity Series racing Friday night at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.

The Call 811 Before You Dig 250 at Martinsville Speedway will be the second of the four races Truex is scheduled to drive this season for Joe Gibbs Racing. He will drive the No. 18 ShopUSAPickleball.com Toyota.

On Feb. 26 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Truex started seventh but was involved in an accident on the 190th lap and finished 30th. Driving for another team, he also finished 12th in the season-opening Daytona race on Feb. 19.

Truex has extensive experience in all three of NASCAR's national touring series, but this will be his first Xfinity series start at Martinsville. He started 10 Truck Series races there and drove to one top-10 finish while logging 1,430 laps.

“I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra on Friday night at Martinsville. (Crew chief) Jason (Ratcliff) and the team at Joe Gibbs Racing continue to bring fast Toyota GR Supras to the track each weekend, and I feel really confident that will continue at Martinsville," Truex said in a release from the Gibbs team. "It’s really cool to have USA Pickleball and ShopUSAPickleball.com on our Toyota this weekend. As America’s fastest growing sport, they are making their venture into NASCAR and hopefully we can go out and put on a good show for them and grab that first win of the season.”

He also is scheduled to drive the for Gibbs at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on May 7 and at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21. Truex, 30, grew up in the Mayetta second of Stafford Township and is the younger brother of 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion and three-time series runner-up Martin Truex Jr.

Notes: Race coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. on FS1, Sirius XM channel 90 and MRN Radio. ... Gibbs drivers have an average starting position of 9.7 and an average finish of 7.9 in 13 Xfinity starts at Martinsville.

Contact Charles Schroeder: 609-272-7189 CSchroeder@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressCharles

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.