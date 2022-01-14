Ryan Truex to drive in NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona

Fortunately, Daytona has always been good to him, Truex said. In the Trucks Series, he was fourth in 2014 and 2021 and second in 2016. He also has a seventh-place finish in an Xfinity car in 2018. He finished fifth at Talladega, another superspeedway, last season in a truck.

"I've always just like the first race of the year," Truex said. "I love the excitement and the atmosphere. You can see all the fans. You can see everyone in the garage area. There's just something cool about how it feels in Daytona near the beach.

"There's people who love it and people who hate it. It's like there's no in between," he said. "I think I love it because I've always had some good luck and be able to make it to end. On the other side, my brother hates it. ... It's just a beast, you never know what's going to happen until the last 50 feet of the track sometimes."

As for racing after Daytona, as it often happens in NASCAR, it all comes down to finding sponsors. Hunt said "Ryan will be a big part of SHR’s growth both on and off the track in 2022." And Truex said he has been working with his brother on some opportunities with Toyota. He doesn't plan to go back to the Truck Series this year, but "if an opportunity comes to the table, I certainly would be up for it."