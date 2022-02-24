Ryan Truex to drive in 4 Xfinity Series races for Joe Gibbs Racing

Ryan Truex is joining his brother at Joe Gibbs Racing.

The younger brother of 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. will drive in four Xfinity Series races for Gibbs this year, the team announced Tuesday.

Truex, 29, will drive the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra on March 5 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, April 8 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, May 7 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and May 21 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Driving the NO. 26 Toyota for another team, Sam Hunt Racing, Truex finished 12th Saturday in the season-opening Xfinity race in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“I'm honored to compete in the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra with Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season," he said. "Having the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a Joe Gibbs Racing entry is an absolute dream come true. Even better, Toyota is sponsoring my inaugural race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend. I can't thank them and Joe Gibbs Racing enough for making this happen."

Truex, who grew up in the Mayetta section of Stafford Township, has had extensive, if often sporadic, experience across all three of NASCAR's national touring series, including 13 Xfinity series races for Gibbs from 2011-12. He earned eight top-10 finishes, including a career-best second place behind future Cup champion Joey Logano after starting from the pole June 2, 2012, at Dover International Speedway in Delaware. Overall, he has made 79 Xfinity Series starts, with 24 top-10s, to go with 26 NASCAR Cup starts and 73 in the Camping World Truck Series.

