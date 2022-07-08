Ryan Truex gets another chance to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend at Atlanta

Ryan Truex drove in the last of his four scheduled NASCAR Xfinity Series races for Joe Gibbs Racing seven weeks ago in Fort Worth, Texas.
Now, however, he's getting one more opportunity to compete for Gibbs at NASCAR's second-highest level.
On Wednesday, the team announced Truex will race Saturday in the Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. It will be his first Xfinity race since he finished a season-best sixth at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21.
“I am looking forward to getting in the No. 18 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota GR Supra one more time this year. We had a good run in Texas ... and I’m excited to be back with Joe Gibbs Racing to try and get the win this weekend. The team has had fast cars all year and I know this weekend will be no different," the 30-year-old said in a release from the Gibbs team.
JGR said this will be Truex's last race for the team this year.
Saturday's race of 163 laps and 251 miles will be his third in the Xfinity Series at Atlanta. His average finish there is 10th. He's also driven in one Cup race at Atlanta and four in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
"This will be the first time I’ve raced an Xfinity car on the reconfigured Atlanta, so I plan on working to adapt to the track quickly. It’s going to be hot down in Georgia," Truex said. "The track should be slick making for a good race and another opportunity for a great run with the No. 18 team.”
JGR announced Feb. 24 that Truex would drive in four races for the team this season. In addition to his sixth-place showing at Texas, he finished 30th at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on May 7, seventh at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on April 8 and 30th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5. In the season-opening Xfinity race in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Feb. 19., he finished 12th for another team, Sam Hunt Racing.
Notes: Qualifying is set for 10:05 a.m. Saturday. The race is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday. USA Network will televise it. ... Truex and his older brother, 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Jr., grew up in the Mayetta section of Stafford Township. ... Gibbs drivers have five wins in 60 Xfinity races at Atlanta. They have compiled 32 top-10 finishes, 19 top-fives and five poles. In March, Gibbs driver Ty Gibbs won at Atlanta.
GALLERY: 2021 Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Race
On July 2 2021, in Longport the annual Michael D.McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Race was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 2 2021, in Longport the annual Michael D.McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Race was held. (l-r) Brody Duffey, 5, Sean Duffey, and John Duffey, 1, and Mike McGraff (rear) placed first in the doubles row.
Sean Duffey and Mike McGraff, rear, placed first for Longport in the doubles row in the annual Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Race. Duffey celebrated the win with Brody Duffey, 5, left, and John Duffey, 1.
On July 2 2021, in Longport the annual Michael D.McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Race was held. Longport swimmer Joey Tepper places first in the individual swim.
Longport swimmer Joey Tepper places first in the individual swim during the annual Michael D.McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Race.
Longport rower Mike McGrath captures first in singles row on Friday at the annual Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Race — the first South Jersey beach patrol event of the season.
On July 2 2021, in Longport the annual Michael D.McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Race was held. Longport lifeguard Joe Costa leaped into Mike McGraff's Longport boat after he placed first in the singles row so that he could propose to Savannah Dreher in style.
On July 2 2021, in Longport the annual Michael D.McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Race was held. Longport lifeguard Joe Costa leaped into Mike McGraff's Longport boat after he placed first in the singles row so that he could propose to Savannah Dreher in style.
On July 2 2021, in Longport the annual Michael D.McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Race was held. Longport lifeguard Joe Costa leaped into Mike McGraff's Longport boat after he placed first in the singles row so that he could propose to Savannah Dreher in style.
Longport lifeguard Joe Costa proposes to girlfriend Savannah Dreher following the completion of the singles row during the Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races on Friday.
