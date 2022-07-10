Ryan Truex finishes third in final NASCAR Xfinity Series race for Joe Gibbs this year

Ryan Truex capped a five-race commitment to Joe Gibbs Racing with his best performance of the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday in Hampton, Georgia.

Truex finished third in the Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In his previous four races for Gibbs this year, his best performance was a sixth-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21.

"We had a good car, but we just didn’t quite have winning speed, barring the seas parting on the last lap, which it almost did. It was close," Truex said Saturday in a release from the Gibbs team. "Stevie Reeves (spotter) up top did a good job of just keeping me calm and keeping me disciplined. Jason (Ratcliff, crew chief) and these boys do a great job at making good changes."

The 30-year-old Truex, younger brother of 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., said his expectations were not high early in the race. He started 21st in the 38-car field and encountered an issue soon afterward.

"I was actually pretty loose, and I thought this was going to be a long day," he said. "But they fixed it up and got the Auto-Owners Insurance GR Supra tuned up and rolling fast.”

Truex stayed out to gain track position when a caution came out on the 90th of the 163 laps and was in eighth place for the restart. Two laps later, he took the lead and held it for eight laps but had to give it up to conserve fuel. Austin Hill led the rest of the way.

On Feb. 24, JGR announced a four-race commitment to Truex. The fourth of those races was at Texas six weeks ago. However, on Wednesday, the team said Truex would make one additional appearance at Atlanta. Martin Jr. also races for Gibbs, and Auto-Owners Insurance also is one of his sponsors.

"This wasn’t on my schedule and JGR, Toyota and Auto Owners stepped up. To have them on the car with all the success Martin’s (Truex Jr.) had and everything they’ve done for him, it’s really special to me," he said.

In addition to his sixth-place showing at Texas, Truex finished 30th at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on May 7, seventh at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on April 8 and 30th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5. In the season-opening Xfinity race in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Feb. 19., he finished 12th for another team, Sam Hunt Racing.

Notes: The Truex brothers grew up in the Mayetta section of Stafford Township. ... Josh Berry finished second behind Hill. ... Both of Truex's JGR teammates were involved in accidents Saturday. Brandon Jones was able to continue and finished 11th. Ty Gibbs had to drop out and finished 35th.