 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ryan Truex finishes third in final NASCAR Xfinity Series race for Joe Gibbs this year

  • 0
NASCAR Xfinity Atlanta Auto Racing

A.J. Allmendinger (16) leads the field into Turn 1 during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

 John Bazemore

Ryan Truex capped a five-race commitment to Joe Gibbs Racing with his best performance of the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday in Hampton, Georgia.

Truex finished third in the Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In his previous four races for Gibbs this year, his best performance was a sixth-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21.

"We had a good car, but we just didn’t quite have winning speed, barring the seas parting on the last lap, which it almost did. It was close," Truex said Saturday in a release from the Gibbs team. "Stevie Reeves (spotter) up top did a good job of just keeping me calm and keeping me disciplined. Jason (Ratcliff, crew chief) and these boys do a great job at making good changes."

The 30-year-old Truex, younger brother of 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., said his expectations were not high early in the race. He started 21st in the 38-car field and encountered an issue soon afterward.

"I was actually pretty loose, and I thought this was going to be a long day," he said. "But they fixed it up and got the Auto-Owners Insurance GR Supra tuned up and rolling fast.”

People are also reading…

Truex stayed out to gain track position when a caution came out on the 90th of the 163 laps and was in eighth place for the restart. Two laps later, he took the lead and held it for eight laps but had to give it up to conserve fuel. Austin Hill led the rest of the way.

On Feb. 24, JGR announced a four-race commitment to Truex. The fourth of those races was at Texas six weeks ago. However, on Wednesday, the team said Truex would make one additional appearance at Atlanta. Martin Jr. also races for Gibbs, and Auto-Owners Insurance also is one of his sponsors.

"This wasn’t on my schedule and JGR, Toyota and Auto Owners stepped up. To have them on the car with all the success Martin’s (Truex Jr.) had and everything they’ve done for him, it’s really special to me," he said.

In addition to his sixth-place showing at Texas, Truex finished 30th at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on May 7, seventh at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on April 8 and 30th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5. In the season-opening Xfinity race in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Feb. 19., he finished 12th for another team, Sam Hunt Racing.

Notes: The Truex brothers grew up in the Mayetta section of Stafford Township. ... Josh Berry finished second behind Hill. ... Both of Truex's JGR teammates were involved in accidents Saturday. Brandon Jones was able to continue and finished 11th. Ty Gibbs had to drop out and finished 35th.

+1 
Ryan Truex headshot 2022

Driver Ryan Truex looks on prior to a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway on May 7 in South Carolina.

 Matt Kelley, Associated Press

Contact Charles Schroeder:

609-272-7189

CSchroeder@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressCharles

 

Race results

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 163 laps, 54 points.

2. (2) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 163, 45.

3. (21) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 163, 37.

4. (22) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 163, 0.

5. (16) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 163, 37.

6. (6) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 163, 37.

7. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 163, 39.

8. (18) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 163, 31.

9. (8) Riley Herbst, Ford, 163, 28.

10. (3) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 163, 35.

11. (4) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 163, 33.

12. (15) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 163, 34.

13. (13) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 163, 24.

14. (14) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 163, 23.

15. (9) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 163, 22.

16. (29) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 163, 21.

17. (11) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 163, 20.

18. (26) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 163, 20.

19. (19) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 163, 19.

20. (23) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 163, 17.

21. (36) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 163, 16.

22. (28) David Starr, Ford, 163, 15.

23. (12) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 162, 14.

24. (30) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 162, 13.

25. (20) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 162, 12.

26. (32) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 161, 11.

27. (37) Natalie Decker, Toyota, 161, 10.

28. (34) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, 161, 9.

29. (17) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 161, 8.

30. (31) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 161, 7.

31. (38) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 159, 0.

32. (27) Jesse Iwuji, Chevrolet, 157, 5.

33. (24) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, accident, 119, 19.

34. (10) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, accident, 106, 3.

35. (1) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, accident, 93, 15.

36. (35) JJ Yeley, Toyota, fuelpump, 71, 1.

37. (33) Matt Mills, Ford, engine, 64, 0.

38. (25) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, engine, 23, 1.

Race Statistics

Average speed of winner: 128.081 mph.

Time of race: 1 hour, 57 minutes, 36 seconds.

Margin of victory: .111 seconds.

Caution flags: 6 for 28 laps.

Lead changes: 17 among 7 drivers.

Lap leaders: T.Gibbs 0; J.Berry 1-6; A.Allmendinger 7-21; A.Hill 22-25; A.Allmendinger 26-34; J.Berry 35-36; A.Allmendinger 37; J.Berry 38-42; T.Gibbs 43; S.Creed 44-47; T.Reddick 48-68; S.Creed 69-79; A.Hill 80-82; S.Creed 83; A.Hill 84-86; T.Gibbs 87-92; R. Truex 93-100; A.Hill 101-163

Leaders summary (driver, times led, laps led): A.Hill, 4 times for 73 laps; A.Allmendinger, 3 times for 25 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 21 laps; S.Creed, 3 times for 16 laps; J.Berry, 3 times for 13 laps; R. Truex, 1 time for 8 laps; T.Gibbs, 2 times for 7 laps.

Wins: T.Gibbs, 4; A.Allmendinger, 2; J.Allgaier, 2; J.Berry, 2; N.Gragson, 2; A.Hill, 2; B.Jones, 1.

Top 16 in points: 1. A.Allmendinger, 669; 2. T.Gibbs, 640; 3. J.Allgaier, 639; 4. J.Berry, 605; 5. N.Gragson, 602; 6. A.Hill, 539; 7. B.Jones, 528; 8. S.Mayer, 490; 9. R.Herbst, 482; 10. D.Hemric, 454; 11. R.Sieg, 422; 12. L.Cassill, 421; 13. A.Alfredo, 341; 14. S.Creed, 326; 15. B.Brown, 321; 16. B.Moffitt, 320.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

  
0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News