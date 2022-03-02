 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ryan Truex eager to rejoin Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend in Las Vegas

Ryan Truex at 2021 truck race

Ryan Truex leans against his truck before a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20, 2021, in Hampton, Georgia. Truex will compete in the Xfinity Series race for Joe Gibbs Racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday.

 Brynn Anderson, Associated Press

Ryan Truex's NASCAR career testifies to how difficult it can be to get an opportunity to compete regularly in one of its three national touring series.

In an on-again-off-again career that began in 2010, Truex has driven in 79 Xfinity Series races, 26 in the NASCAR Cup Series and 73 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, often with lower-profile teams with fewer resources. That's why he's especially excited about his latest opportunity: four Xfinity races with the championship-caliber team of Joe Gibbs Racing.

The first of those races is Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

"We have four races this season to make the most of our opportunity, and I’m looking forward to the challenge," Truex said in a release from the team.

Truex, 29, who grew up in the Mayetta section of Stafford Township, will drive the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra. From 2011-12, he drove in 13 Xfinity races for Gibbs.

"Having the opportunity to race for Joe Gibbs Racing once again is a dream come true. I’m excited to work with (crew chief) Jason Ratcliff and continue to build on the momentum the team set last weekend out in Fontana," he said.

Trevor Bayne drove the No. 18 to a third-place finish for Gibbs in Saturday's race in Fontana, California.

"In addition, we have Toyota on board with us this weekend in Las Vegas," Truex said. "They have played a big part in my career, and I want nothing more than to get them back to victory lane."

Truex did not drive in the Fontana race, but he finished 12th for another team, Sam Hunt Racing, in the season-opening Xfinity race in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Feb. 19.

He also is set to drive for Gibbs at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on April 8, Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on May 7 and Texas Motor Speedway on May 21.

Saturday's race, the Alsco 300, is set for 4:30 p.m. FS1 will televise it.

Notes: Truex's brother, Martin Jr., will drive his No. 19 Toyota for Gibbs in the NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas on Sunday. ... Gibbs cars have made 70 Xfinity starts at Las Vegas. Its drivers have won twice and had 21 top-five finishes there with an average starting position of 10.5 and an average finish of 12.5.

Ryan Truex headshot

Truex

 Chris Graythen, Getty Images via NASCAR

 

