Ryan Flores wins 40-lap Gambler's Classic auto race at Boardwalk Hall

Ryan Flores went from third place to first due to a crash by the two leaders at the 19th Gambler’s Classic indoor auto race Saturday night at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Flores, formerly of Manasquan and now from Huntersville, North Carolina, held off another challenge to win the 40-lap feature race for the second time. He also won the Gambler’s Classic in 2018.

The race in the Three-quarter (TQ) Midgets division was the headline event of the two-day NAPA KNOW HOW Weekend at the Hall’s indoor oval. The event went off as scheduled despite the blizzard Friday night into Saturday.

Flores was in third place and took advantage of a crash involving leaders Erick Rudolph, of Ransomville, New York, and Andy Jankowiak, of Tonawanda, New York, 25 laps into the race.

Rudolph and Jankowiak battled for first and went spinning. Rudolph, the Gambler’s Classic winner in 2012, 2015 and 2017, stopped and restarted at the back of the field. Jankowiak, the winner off the two most recent Gambler’s Classics in 2019 and 2020, did not stop and was penalized and sent to the rear for his role in the accident.