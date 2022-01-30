Ryan Flores wins 40-lap Gambler's Classic auto race at Boardwalk Hall

Ryan Flores went from third place to first due to a crash by the two leaders at the 19th Gambler’s Classic indoor auto race Saturday night at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
Flores, formerly of Manasquan and now from Huntersville, North Carolina, held off another challenge to win the 40-lap feature race for the second time. He also won the Gambler’s Classic in 2018.
The race in the Three-quarter (TQ) Midgets division was the headline event of the two-day NAPA KNOW HOW Weekend at the Hall’s indoor oval. The event went off as scheduled despite the blizzard Friday night into Saturday.
Flores was in third place and took advantage of a crash involving leaders Erick Rudolph, of Ransomville, New York, and Andy Jankowiak, of Tonawanda, New York, 25 laps into the race.
Rudolph and Jankowiak battled for first and went spinning. Rudolph, the Gambler’s Classic winner in 2012, 2015 and 2017, stopped and restarted at the back of the field. Jankowiak, the winner off the two most recent Gambler’s Classics in 2019 and 2020, did not stop and was penalized and sent to the rear for his role in the accident.
Flores held off a late rally by Tim Buckwalter on the final lap. Buckwalter, of Douglasville, Pennsylvania, finished second. Briggs Danner, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, was third. Fourth was Matt Janisch, of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, and Rudolph managed to get fifth.
Scott Kreutter, of Aiden, New York, placed sixth, and Joey Bailey, of Monroe, finished seventh. Ryan Bartlett, of Watertown, New York, was eighth. Janisch’s performance to go from 25th place at the start to finish fifth earned him the Hard Charger award in the race.
The NAPA KNOW HOW Weekend was the second event of three in the Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series Fueled by VP Racing Fuels. Flores won the TQ Midget feature race of the first event, Jan. 7-8 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The final event of the series is on March 11-12 in Syracuse, New York.
Dan Marsden, a first-time entry in the Champ Kart division, won the 25-lap feature race in Allentown. Brett Bieber, of Oley, Pennsylvania, was the winner of the Slingshot division’s 25-lap feature.
Series champions in all three divisions will be named after the Syracuse races.
