Road to Indy return to NJ Motorsports Park
Road to Indy return to NJ Motorsports Park

MOTORSPORTS PARK (copy)

Students and instructors from the Bertil-Roos Racing School gather in the pit area in August 2016 at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville. The Road to Indy series returns to Millville from Aug. 27-29, 2021.

 Press Archives

The Road to Indy will return to New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville from Aug. 27-29.

The series, presented by Cooper Tiers, will be a triple-header of races — the Indy Pro 200 Championship, the USF2000 Championship and the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America series.

The Road to Indy is one of the most acclaimed driver development programs and a springboard to the NTT Indycar Series. 

“We are excited to showcase the talent of the Road to Indy Series to New Jersey,” said NJMP Chief Operating Officer Brad Scott in a news release. “Fans of NJMP should really enjoy having future open-wheel stars out on track.”

The test day will be Aug. 27 and free to everyone. Tickets for Aug. 28 and 29 each will be $15. Kids 12 and under are free all three days. The race schedule is coming soon, according to the website. For more information, go to njmp.com/road-to-indy-njmp/.

The Road to Indy series will be followed by a pair of motorcycle series in September — the Championship Cup Series III from Sept. 4-5 and the MotoAmerica Superbikes at New Jersey on Sept. 10-12. Information on both events are at njmp.com.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

