Road to Indy return to NJ Motorsports Park in Millville

The Road to Indy will return to New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville from Aug. 27-29.
The series, presented by Cooper Tiers, will be a triple-header of races — the Indy Pro 200 Championship, the USF2000 Championship and the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America series.
The Road to Indy is one of the most acclaimed driver development programs and a springboard to the NTT Indycar Series.
“We are excited to showcase the talent of the Road to Indy Series to New Jersey,” said NJMP Chief Operating Officer Brad Scott in a news release. “Fans of NJMP should really enjoy having future open-wheel stars out on track.”
The test day will be Aug. 27 and free to everyone. Tickets for Aug. 28 and 29 each will be $15. Kids 12 and under are free all three days. The race schedule is coming soon, according to the website. For more information, go to njmp.com/road-to-indy-njmp/.
The Road to Indy series will be followed by a pair of motorcycle series in September — the Championship Cup Series III from Sept. 4-5 and the MotoAmerica Superbikes at New Jersey on Sept. 10-12. Information on both events are at njmp.com.
