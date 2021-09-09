Powerboat racing returns to Lake Lenape in Mays Landing on Saturday, Sunday

Powerboat racing returns to Lake Lenape in Mays Landing this weekend, and this year's regatta will include something special.

The 29th Mary Ann and Daniel J. Murphy Jr. Memorial Regatta will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

This year, the American Power Boat Association North American Championships will be held Saturday in four of the six classes.

All the races consist of four counter-clockwise laps around a mile oval on the lake. Heats and finals will be run both days in all classes.

Admission is free at various locations around the lake, but a pit pass can be purchased to gain access to the pit area at Park Road.

The APBA North American Championships will be contested in the Jersey Speed Skiffs, Sportsman Entry, Sportsman Advanced and 1.5-litre stock classes. The other two divisions are the 1-litre modified and the 2.5-litre stock classes. The 1.5-litre stock, 1-litre modified and 2.5-litre stock classes are hydroplanes.

Tom Pakradooni, of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, and Martha Atkins, of Aston, Pennsylvania, both veteran racers, will be the race directors. The Winding River Boating Association will conduct the event, according to George Conover Sr., the WRBA president and the regatta's former race director.