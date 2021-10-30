One more big day at Martinsville would put Truex into four-man NASCAR championship field

It's not win-or-go-home time for Martin Truex Jr, but it's close.
A victory in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway would give the Southern Regional High School alumnus one of the four championship-eligible slots in the Nov. 7 season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Truex, sixth in the series standings, also could clinch a spot on points, but that is far from a certainty. He is only three points below the cutoff line, but Sunday's race is the last chance to claim a spot in the Championship 4, and no driver wants to rely on the unpredictability of any one race when the stakes are so high.
Comforting Truex is the knowledge that he already has won four races this year, second only to Kyle Larson's nine, and has won three of the past four Cup races at Martinsville, including the April 4 edition.
Larson is the only one of the eight eligible drivers who has clinched a spot in the Championship 4. In addition to Truex, the other six contenders are Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano. Truex trails fourth-place Busch by four points.
“I feel good about it," Truex said in a release from Joe Gibbs Racing, the team for which he drives the No. 19 Toyota Camry.. "We’re going to have a good starting position and good pit selection. That place has been good to us, so if we can run up front and win a couple stages and battle for the win, I think we’ll be able to get ourselves in. We’ll wait and see how it goes. You never know how these things are going to play out.”
Truex's history of success at the .528-mile Virginia oval goes beyond the three wins. He has driven to eight top-five and 14 top-10 finishes in 31 career starts there. He has led 1,007 laps, including a track-record 464 on his way to his first Martinsville victory in 2019.
Truex, 41, is coming off a seventh-place finish at Kansas Speedway, his 18th top-10 finish of the season. All four of his victories this year have come with the same 750-horsepower, low downforce package that will be used Sunday.
“I expect it to be pretty similar," to the April race at Martinsville, he said. "We’ll just wait and see how it plays out. Martinsville is funny because it can change 10 or 15 degrees, or the start time of the race can be a little different and you can find yourself being a little off. It’s a funny, quirky little place, but we have a lot of confidence, and it’s been good to us over the past few seasons. Hopefully, we can go there and get the job done.”
Truex, who grew up in the Mayetta section of Stafford Township, won the 2017 Cup championship. He finished runner-up in 2018 and '19. Last year, he finished seventh.
Contact Charles Schroeder:
609-272-7189
Twitter @ACPressCharles
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.