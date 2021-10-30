One more big day at Martinsville would put Truex into four-man NASCAR championship field

It's not win-or-go-home time for Martin Truex Jr, but it's close.

A victory in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway would give the Southern Regional High School alumnus one of the four championship-eligible slots in the Nov. 7 season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Truex, sixth in the series standings, also could clinch a spot on points, but that is far from a certainty. He is only three points below the cutoff line, but Sunday's race is the last chance to claim a spot in the Championship 4, and no driver wants to rely on the unpredictability of any one race when the stakes are so high.

Comforting Truex is the knowledge that he already has won four races this year, second only to Kyle Larson's nine, and has won three of the past four Cup races at Martinsville, including the April 4 edition.

Larson is the only one of the eight eligible drivers who has clinched a spot in the Championship 4. In addition to Truex, the other six contenders are Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano. Truex trails fourth-place Busch by four points.