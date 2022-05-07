Martin Truex returns to Darlington Raceway, where he dominated last spring

Still looking for his first victory of the season and the playoff berth that would accompany it, Martin Truex Jr. might be in the right place at the right time this weekend.

Truex, who drove to four NASCAR Cup Series victories in 2021, has won twice at Darlington Raceway, site of Sunday's Goodyear 400. Those two Cup victories include a dominating performance last season.

"I have a lot of confidence going there with the success we’ve had the past few years and the things we’re learning about this new car, so I’m definitely excited about this weekend," said Truex, who will drive the No. 19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing.

His past performances at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped layout in South Carolina justify that confidence. In 2021, he led 248 of the 293 laps there and won both stages on his way to victory. In 19 career Cup starts at Darlington, he has driven to four top-five finishes and 10 top-10s. After his spring victory there last year, he returned in September to finish fourth in the Southern 500.

This year, however, NASCAR Cup drivers are all in the so-called Next Gen car, which features new technology and changes in the aerodynamics and downforce packages from the cars used from 2013-21.

“Darlington is a challenging track no matter what you’re driving, so it’s going to be a handful regardless," Truex said. "Our team is looking forward to the challenge.”

On the final lap of Monday‘s race in Dover, Delaware, Truex was trying to move into third place when contact with Ross Chastain's car spun him and left him with a 12th-place finish. Truex, a Southern Regional High School graduate who grew up in the Mayetta section of Stafford Township, had earned top-five finishes in both race stages.

Notes: In qualifying Saturday, Truex earned the fourth starting position. ... The race will consist of 293 laps covering 400.2 miles. ... FS1 will televise the 3:30 p.m. race, which can also be heard on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio and MRN radio. ... Auto-Owners Insurance will be the primary sponsor of Truex's car. ... In 108 combined Cup starts at Darlington, JGR drivers have driven to 34 top-five finishes and 66 top-10s. Other Gibbs drivers who have won there: Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth and Bobby Labonte.

Contact Charles Schroeder: 609-272-7189 CSchroeder@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressCharles

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.