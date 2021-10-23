Martin Truex Jr. suddenly in danger of falling out of NASCAR championship contention

Martin Truex has won a NASCAR Cup championship, finished runner-up twice and third once, but he's got some work to do these next two weeks if he is to achieve such lofty results again.
Truex tumbled from third to seventh in the Cup standings when he crashed during last week's race at Texas Motor Speedway and finished 25th. With three races left in the season, only eight drivers are still eligible to win the season championship, but four of them will be eliminated from contention after the Oct. 31 race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.
"It’s obviously not the position you want to be in, but we’re not out of it," Truex said in a release from Joe Gibbs Racing, the team for which he drives the No. 19 Toyota Camry.
Truex, 41, would clinch one of the four championship-eligible berths in the season finale with a win Sunday at Kansas Speedway (coverage begins at 3 p.m. on NBCS Network) or next week at Martinsville, but last week's 25th-place finish made it unlikely he will earn his way into one of the coveted four spots on points.
The good news for the 1998 Southern Regional High School graduate is that he's had success at Kansas. He won both 2017 races at the 1.5-mile tri-oval on his way to the championship. Truex has driven to 13 top-10 finishes at Kansas, including eight in the past nine races there. He brings four consecutive top-10 Kansas finishes, including sixth place on May 2, into Sunday's race.
"We have two shots to win at tracks we’ve had success in the past. There’s an outside chance of making it on points, but you can’t count on that with how strong the teams we are racing are," Truex said. "At the end of the day, I’m not going to give up, and our team isn’t going to give up, so we’re going to do all that we can these next two weeks and see what happens.”
After next week's race at Martinsville, the championship will be decided Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.
Cancer Heroes
More than 100 cars in NASCAR's Cup, Xfinity, Camping World Truck and ARCA Menards series were set to feature the names of cancer heroes above the driver's window this weekend. The initiative is part of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation's Honor a Cancer Hero fundraiser, and his car will feature the name of Sherry Pollex, his longtime partner who is a three-time stage 3c ovarian cancer survivor since 2014. Pollex's cancer battle continues, but she remains an active member of the foundation's work.
Trucking Truex
Younger brother Ryan Truex is 16th in the Truck Series standings through 20 of 22 races this season.
Driving the No. 40 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports, he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10s. He has led five laps and had two DNFs — Did Not Finish. Truex, 29, finished fifth at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 2 in the most recent Truck Series race.
The series resumes next Saturday at Martinsville and concludes with the Nov. 5 race at Phoenix.
