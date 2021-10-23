Martin Truex Jr. suddenly in danger of falling out of NASCAR championship contention

Martin Truex has won a NASCAR Cup championship, finished runner-up twice and third once, but he's got some work to do these next two weeks if he is to achieve such lofty results again.

Truex tumbled from third to seventh in the Cup standings when he crashed during last week's race at Texas Motor Speedway and finished 25th. With three races left in the season, only eight drivers are still eligible to win the season championship, but four of them will be eliminated from contention after the Oct. 31 race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.

"It’s obviously not the position you want to be in, but we’re not out of it," Truex said in a release from Joe Gibbs Racing, the team for which he drives the No. 19 Toyota Camry.

Truex, 41, would clinch one of the four championship-eligible berths in the season finale with a win Sunday at Kansas Speedway (coverage begins at 3 p.m. on NBCS Network) or next week at Martinsville, but last week's 25th-place finish made it unlikely he will earn his way into one of the coveted four spots on points.