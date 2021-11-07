Martin Truex Jr. runner up to Kyle Larson for NASCAR championship

Larson controlled the restart with 25 laps remaining, quickly cleared Truex, then held off several of Truex's challenges. There was no stopping Larson, just as he's been impossible to stop all season, and he drove to his 10th Cup victory of the year.

He beat Truex to the finish line by an easy .398 seconds.

“There were so many points in this race where I did not think we were going to win,” Larson said. "Without my pit crew on that last stop, we would not be standing right here. They are the true winners of this race. They are true champions.

“I'm just blessed to be a part of this group. Every single man or person, man and woman at Hendrick Motorsports, this win is for all of us, and every one of you. This is unbelievable. I’m speechless.”

Truex, the 2017 champion and a 1998 Southern Regional High School graduate from Stafford Township, finished second and was followed by Hamlin, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate. Hamlin is 0 for 5 in championship finales and was the only driver among the final four contenders who did not lead a lap Sunday.

Truex has finished second in the championship standings three times in the four seasons since his 2017 title.