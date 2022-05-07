 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NASCAR

Martin Truex Jr. returns to Darlington Raceway, where he dominated last spring

  • 0
NASCAR Cup Series Dover Auto Racing

Martin Truex Jr. climbs into his car at Monday's race at Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware, where he finished 12th after a late race knocked him out of contention for a top-three finish.

 Jason Minto, Associated Press

Still looking for his first victory of the season and the playoff berth that would accompany it, Martin Truex Jr. might be in the right place at the right time this weekend.

Truex, who drove to four NASCAR Cup Series victories in 2021, has won twice at Darlington Raceway, site of Sunday's Goodyear 400. Those two Cup victories include a dominating performance last season.

"I have a lot of confidence going there with the success we’ve had the past few years and the things we’re learning about this new car, so I’m definitely excited about this weekend," said Truex, who will drive the No. 19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing.

His past performances at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped layout in South Carolina justify that confidence. In 2021, he led 248 of the 293 laps there and won both stages on his way to victory. In 19 career Cup starts at Darlington, he has driven to four top-five finishes and 10 top-10s. After his spring victory there last year, he returned in September to finish fourth in the Southern 500.

People are also reading…

This year, however, NASCAR Cup drivers are all in the so-called Next Gen car, which features new technology and changes in the aerodynamics and downforce packages from the cars used from 2013-21.

“Darlington is a challenging track no matter what you’re driving, so it’s going to be a handful regardless," Truex said. "Our team is looking forward to the challenge.”

On the final lap of Monday‘s race in Dover, Delaware, Truex was trying to move into third place when contact with Ross Chastain's car spun him and left him with a 12th-place finish. Truex, a 1998 Southern Regional High School graduate who grew up in the Mayetta section of Stafford Township and was the 2017 NASCAR champion, had earned top-five finishes in both race stages.

Ryan Truex update 

In the Xfinity Series race Saturday afternoon at Darlington, Ryan Truex finished 30th. The younger Truex brother ran in the top 10 for most of the race but was taken out by Jeremy Clements on the final lap. The race was the third of four Truex is scheduled to run for JGR this year.

Notes: In qualifying Saturday, Martin Truex earned the fourth starting position. ... The race will consist of 293 laps covering 400.2 miles. ... FS1 coverage of the 3:30 p.m. race will begin at 2. The race can also be heard on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio and MRN radio. ... Auto-Owners Insurance will be the primary sponsor of Truex's car. ... In 108 combined Cup starts at Darlington, JGR drivers have driven to 34 top-five finishes and 66 top-10s. Other Gibbs drivers who have won there: Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth and Bobby Labonte.

+1 
Martin Truex Jr.

Truex Jr.

Contact Charles Schroeder:

609-272-7189

CSchroeder@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressCharles

 

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Regional girls Lacrosse

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News