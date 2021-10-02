Martin Truex Jr. looking to smooth things over at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday

Martin Truex Jr. arrived at Talladega Superspeedway looking for a reconciliation.

Truex has driven to two top-five finishes and eight top-10s at the Alabama racecourse during his NASCAR Cup Series career, but he's also had enough problems and bad luck there to at least put a couple of dings in that relationship.

“We’ve kind of been in a bad relationship these last couple of years. I enjoy going there. I enjoy racing there. It’s been a real challenge to get to the finish, so, hopefully, this time around we will have a little bit better luck," Truex said in a release from Joe Gibbs Racing, the team for which he'll drive the No. 19 Toyota Camry in Sunday's race (2 p.m. on NBC). "We’ve just been caught up in a lot of accidents. There’s nowhere to hide there. It just hasn’t been that good to us."

On April 25 at Talladega, Truex rallied back into the top five after a midrace accident, but a flat tire led to an unscheduled pit stop during the final 10 laps and left him with a 31st-place finish. His only worse finish of the season was 35th at the Texas Grand Prix on May 23.