Martin Truex Jr. looking to smooth things over at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday

Martin Truex Jr. arrived at Talladega Superspeedway looking for a reconciliation.
Truex has driven to two top-five finishes and eight top-10s at the Alabama racecourse during his NASCAR Cup Series career, but he's also had enough problems and bad luck there to at least put a couple of dings in that relationship.
“We’ve kind of been in a bad relationship these last couple of years. I enjoy going there. I enjoy racing there. It’s been a real challenge to get to the finish, so, hopefully, this time around we will have a little bit better luck," Truex said in a release from Joe Gibbs Racing, the team for which he'll drive the No. 19 Toyota Camry in Sunday's race (2 p.m. on NBC). "We’ve just been caught up in a lot of accidents. There’s nowhere to hide there. It just hasn’t been that good to us."
On April 25 at Talladega, Truex rallied back into the top five after a midrace accident, but a flat tire led to an unscheduled pit stop during the final 10 laps and left him with a 31st-place finish. His only worse finish of the season was 35th at the Texas Grand Prix on May 23.
But Truex's Talladega relationship was not always so complicated. Before his Cup career, the 1998 Southern Regional High School graduate won three consecutive races there from 2004-06 in what is now known as the Xfinity Series.
Truex comes to Talladega with some momentum. He finished fourth at last weekend's playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, despite having started from the rear of the field. He finished 10th and fourth, respectively, in the first two stages to earn points on his way to his 11th top-five finish of 2021.
The 2017 Cup Series champion and three-time runner-up is one of four drivers who finished among the top 10 in each of the first four playoff races, his 4.0 average finishing trailing only the 3.25 of Gibbs teammate Denny Hamlin.
"We haven’t finished a speedway race this year without getting torn up, so hopefully the odds are in our favor to finish this one," said Truex, 41, who grew up in the Mayetta section of Stafford Township "We need it. We need a good finish, so, hopefully, we will get it done.”
In 30 Cup races this year, Truex has won four and earned 17 top-10s. In 579 Cup career starts, he's driven to 31 victories and 245 top-10s.
Contact Charles Schroeder: 609-272-7189
Twitter @ACPressCharles
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.