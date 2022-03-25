Martin Truex Jr. looking for another strong run at Texas road course Sunday

Martin Truex Jr. turned a starting position of 26th last Sunday into the 250th top-10 finish of his NASCAR Cup career.

He'll try to parlay that strong performance into another one at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday in Austin, Texas. Last year in the inaugural Cup race on the road course, Truex led three early laps but was caught up in a multi-car accident on the 25th lap and finished 35th.

Auston Dillon won the race, which was shortened due to rain and poor visibility.

“We’re excited to go back to COTA," Truex said in a statement from Joe Gibbs Racing, the team for which he drives the No. 19 Toyota Camry. "We did not run well there last year at all, so I feel like we want to show that we’re better than we were running even before the crash knocked us out of the race."

The 3.4-mile layout includes 20 turns.

"There’s no rain in the forecast this weekend, so we should be able to put on a much better show than what we had there last season with all the rain and visibility issues," Truex said. "I’m looking forward to it. I think it should be a fun race.”

Last week at Atlanta, the Southern Regional High School graduate was running in the top five during the final stage before finishing eighth. Through five races this season, Truex is eighth in the standings and looking for his first victory.

His history on road courses suggest it could happen Sunday in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. Truex, who grew up in the Mayetta section of Stafford Township, has four victories in 39 road course starts in his Cup career (one at Watkins Glen International in New York and three at Sonoma Raceway in California). He has 13 top-five finishes and 20 top-10s on road courses with an average finish of 13.9.

Truex was the 2017 Cup champion and his been the runner-up in three of four seasons since. In 590 career Cup starts, he has driven to 31 victories and 129 top-fives. He's started from the pole position 19 times and led 10,738 laps. His average starting position is 13.8, his average finish 15.3.

Ryan Truex

Younger brother Ryan Truex is scheduled to make the second of his four Xfinity Series starts for JGR at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on April 8.

On Feb. 26 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, he started seventh but was in an accident and finished 30th.

Truex also is scheduled to drive the No. 18 Toyota for Gibbs at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on May 7 and at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21.

Notes: FS1 will televise qualifying for the Cup race at 11 a.m. Saturday. ... Bass Pro Shops will be the primary sponsor of Truex's car this weekend. ... Race coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Fox, PRN Radio and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Contact Charles Schroeder: 609-272-7189 CSchroeder@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressCharles

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.