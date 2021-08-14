Martin Truex Jr. fastest in practice for NASCAR Cup's first race on Indy's 14-turn road course

Martin Truex Jr. appears to be just as curious as everyone else about the latest NASCAR Cup Series experiment.
On Sunday, the series will make its debut on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in the Verizon 200 (coverage begins at 1 p.m. on NBC).
“I honestly have no idea" what to expect, he said this past week in a release from Joe Gibbs Racing, the team for which he drives the No. 19 Toyota Camry. "All I know about is what I’ve seen on TV, so I’ve got a lot of homework to do this week to get prepared and be ready for practice on Saturday there."
Saturday's practice, the first and only one for the Cup drivers on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile layout, was encouraging. Truex turned in the fastest lap: 98.021 mph. On Sunday, they'll turn 82 laps (200 miles).
"It will be fun," he said. "It’s always exciting to go to new tracks, and I like road courses as well, so it should be good.”
The 2017 Cup champion and Southern Regional High School graduate does, indeed, like road courses.
And they seem to like him back.
He's got four road-course wins in his Cup career and is coming off a strong third-place showing at Watkins Glen International last Sunday. At the Glen, he led 34 laps, most by any driver, and claimed his fifth stage win of the year. For his career, he's got 13 top-15 finishes and 20 top-10s in 37 road-course races. Already this season, Truex has two top-five finishes and three top-10s in five races on twisting, winding layouts.
He started his Indy homework long before he arrived in the Hoosier state. Asked if he uses racing simulators as part of his preparation, he replied, “Oh yeah, if you don’t today, you might as well stay home.
"It’s just the way it is, especially with no practice and a new track coming up this weekend. I think everybody does, and there are so many tools available today, it’s almost like we’re becoming robots. If you don’t use those things and the tools available, you’re going to be behind.”
Truex is seventh in driver points this season. He's won three races, tied with Alex Bowman for second most behind Kyle Larson's five victories.
A new look
Truex's No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Camry will sport a blue base but with teal and gold ribbons along the sides. The paint scheme is a show of support for the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and SherryStrong as they raise awareness of childhood and ovarian cancers.
Team totals
Sunday's race will be NASCAR Cup's first on the Indy road layout, but Gibbs Racing has achieved five victories in 71 total starts on the historic track's 2.5-mile oval.
JGR drivers also have earned 22 top-five finishes, 36 top-10s and 716 laps led. Gibbs drivers Kyle Busch, Bobby Labonte and Tony Stewart all won Cup races at the Brickyard.
More Truex
In the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Aug. 7, younger brother Ryan Truex finished 17th in a field of 40 at the Watkins Glen International road course.
Truex is 16th in driver points this season. In 15 races, he's earned one top-five finish, led five laps and had two DNFs.
The race was the series' regular-season finale. Off this weekend, the Truck Series drivers will return to action Aug. 20 in Madison, Illinois, in the first of its seven playoff races. The top 10 in driver points qualified for the playoffs.
Contact Charles Schroeder: 609-272-7189
Twitter @ACPressCharles
