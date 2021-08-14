Martin Truex Jr. fastest in practice for NASCAR Cup's first race on Indy's 14-turn road course

Martin Truex Jr. appears to be just as curious as everyone else about the latest NASCAR Cup Series experiment.

On Sunday, the series will make its debut on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in the Verizon 200 (coverage begins at 1 p.m. on NBC).

“I honestly have no idea" what to expect, he said this past week in a release from Joe Gibbs Racing, the team for which he drives the No. 19 Toyota Camry. "All I know about is what I’ve seen on TV, so I’ve got a lot of homework to do this week to get prepared and be ready for practice on Saturday there."

Saturday's practice, the first and only one for the Cup drivers on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile layout, was encouraging. Truex turned in the fastest lap: 98.021 mph. On Sunday, they'll turn 82 laps (200 miles).

"It will be fun," he said. "It’s always exciting to go to new tracks, and I like road courses as well, so it should be good.”

The 2017 Cup champion and Southern Regional High School graduate does, indeed, like road courses.

And they seem to like him back.