Martin Truex Jr. eager to compete in his 12th NASCAR All-Star race Sunday night

Martin Truex Jr. is a near-lock to be one of the 16 drivers who will qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this year, but he hasn't clinched yet and won't get the chance to do it this weekend.

What he plans to do, however, is have some fun and maybe pick up some information that could help him when he does make the playoffs. Truex will drive Sunday night in the All-Star race at Texas Motor Speedway, which also will host a playoff race Sept. 25.

"The All-Star Race is always a good time. There’s no real pressure, and it’s a lot of fun for everyone," he said in a release from Joe Gibbs Racing, the team for which he drives the No. 18 Toyota Camry.

Truex won four races last season on his way to an overall runner-up finish behind champion Kyle Larson. He has yet to win a race this year, and doing so would clinch a playoff spot.

No points or playoff sports will be awarded Sunday night in Austin, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to learn, especially as the series will return to the 1.5-mile quad oval layout in Fort Worth for the fourth of 10 playoff races.

"It’s a good opportunity for us to get laps at a track we’re going to see in the playoffs, especially with the new car. I’m looking forward to it," he said. "I feel like we have shown good speed lately, so that gives me confidence that we’ll be in the mix on Sunday night.”

While Truex has no wins in 2022, the 2017 Cup champion and three-time series runner-up has been his typically consistent contender. Through 13 of 36 races, Truex is sixth in driver points.

The 1998 Southern Regional High School graduate has started 32 Cup races at Texas and gotten five top-five finishes and 17 top-10s. Three times he has led 100 or more laps at Texas. He finished 25th there last year after an accident knocked him out of the race.

This is the second time the All-Star race has come to Texas. In his first 11 All-Star appearances, Truex drove to five top-10 finishes, including one top-five. In 2021, he started 13th and finished 10th at Texas, marking the third straight year — and at three different tracks — he finished among the top 10 in the All-Star race.

Last weekend at Kansas Speedway, he rallied after a flat tire to finish sixth, his sixth top-10 of the year.

Notes: The grand prize for the race is $1 million. ... Twenty of the 24 spots in the All-Star field are filled. Sixteen drivers will compete in the preceding All-Star Open for the final four slots in the main event. ... Sunday night's race will consist of 100 laps covering 150 miles. ... FS1's coverage of the race will begin at 8 p.m. Sirius XM NASCAR Radio and MRN Radio also will carry the race. ... Gibbs drivers have earned nine Cup victories in 128 starts at Texas. Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, Denny Hamlin and Tony Stewart have driven Gibbs cars to victory there. ... Hamlin (2015) and Busch (2017) have won the All-Star race for Gibbs.

Contact Charles Schroeder: 609-272-7189 CSchroeder@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressCharles

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.