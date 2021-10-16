Martin Truex in tight NASCAR chase for start of round of 8 in Texas

Truex, a Southern Regional High School alumnus, desperately needed a win last October in Texas, where he had to start at the back of the field because of an illegal spoiler and was docked 20 points. It was a crucial penalty given he was already out of the top four, in seventh place. He led 53 laps before a runner-up finish, less than a half-second behind Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Busch. Truex stayed seventh in points then, and the rest of the season.

"The race went really well. We were really strong and, you know, we were really one lap away from I think the 18 (Busch) running out of gas and us closing in for the win," Truex said. "So it was definitely close. ... Second is pretty good, but it's not what we're after. So try to win it this year, hopefully."

Busch is one point out of fourth place going to Texas, where his only win all last season came in that Wednesday finish after he had already been eliminated from possibly defending his 2019 Cup title.

While Busch felt bad about denying his teammate a spot in the championship four, that gave Busch a victory in 16 consecutive seasons. He has already won twice this season to extend that impressive streak that is one shy of Richard Petty's record 18 in a row (1960-77).