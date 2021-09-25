Larson returns to Las Vegas looking for another victory

In March, Keselowski finished second to Larson, while Ryan Blaney was fifth and Logano ninth.

"Las Vegas has been incredible for us," Keselowski said. "We've been a solid contender year in and year out. Hoping for big things. Obviously, we need a strong performance for this round and the races in it. This is a tough round and I think we'll have a great shot at doing just that."

Harvick struggled at Las Vegas in the spring and was 20th in what has been a winless season. He seemed headed to the victory at Bristol until the antics with Elliott.

He's not feeling any more pressure.

"There's no intensity dialed up. It's exactly the same as it would be for the first race of the season, the second race, the third race," Harvick said. "Obviously, our cars have not performed to the level that we'd have liked them to perform, but we've been getting the finishes that we have and keeping ourselves around. We just keep plugging away and keep trying to reach out and do what we can by getting good finishes and not making any mistakes. That's really what it boils down to this time of year."

ODDS AND ENDS

Larson is the 10-3 favorite to win at Las Vegas, according to FanDuel. ... UFC President Dana White, country music recording artist Matt Stell and comedian Jim Breuer are among the headliners for Las Vegas pre-race activities. White will be the grand marshal the day after UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena. ... Keselowski leads all active drivers at Las Vegas with three victories.

