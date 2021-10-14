Indoor racing to return to Boardwalk Hall in January

The Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled by VP Racing Fuels will return to Atlantic City once again.
The races will be held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Jan. 28-29. The NAPA Know How Weekend will again include triple 20 qualifiers for the headline TQ Midgets on the first night, followed by the 40-lap Gambler's Classic on the second night. The Slingshots and Champ Karts will make up the tripleheader programs.
Practice will be held Jan. 27, but it will be closed to the public.
Tickets for the races are on sale and available in different prices. They can be purchased through Ticketmaster, Boardwalk Hall box office or the Area Auto Racing New office at 609-888-3618 on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There is new expanded seating available. Upper reserved seating has been expanded to include all of the sections 209 through 217. General admission seats will still be available in sections 202-208 and 218-225.
“The upper level seats in the corner in Atlantic City offer some of the best views of the track, this change will allow people the option to secure their favorite seat in advance,” series promoter Len Sammons said in a news release. "After Covid cancelations last year, the Indoor Auto Racing Series is ready to roar back into action in 2022 with three race dates currently confirmed."
Andy Jankowiak won the 2020 Gambler’s Classic in Boardwalk Hall. Doug Stearly (Champ Karts) and Scott Neary (Slingshots) won the other featured races. There were no races held in 2021.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
