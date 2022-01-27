Indoor auto racing returns to A.C. this weekend

Indoor auto racing and its high-pitched roar will once again take over Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City this weekend.
The NAPA Know How Weekend will be held on Friday and Saturday, and the main event will be the 19th annual Gambler’s Classic, a 40-lap race on Saturday night for three-quarter (TQ) midget autos.
The indoor races in Atlantic City were canceled last winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s event is the second leg of the Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series Fueled by VP Racing Fuels. The first event was in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Jan. 7-8, and the final weekend will be March 11-12 in Syracuse, New York.
Racing will be held in three classes both days on Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall’s racing oval. Qualifying heats start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and final heats and championship races will be held starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Besides the featured TQ-Midgets, competition will be held in the Slingshots and Champ Karts divisions.
Ryan Flores, a New Jersey native now living in Davidson, North Carolina, and the 2018 Gambler’s Classic winner, took the Allentown TQ-Midget feature race. Andy Jankowiak, of Tonawanda, New York, winner of the two most recent Gambler’s Classics (2019 and 2020), finished second. Matt Janisch, of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, was third.
“Indoor racing is a spectacle in itself, and when the racing is as tightly contested as it was in Allentown last week, the fans had to be leaving eager for more,” series promoter Len Sammons said in a release.
Two others to watch are Eric Rudolph, of Ransomville, New York, and Anthony Sesely, of Matawan, Monmouth County, both three-time winners of the Gambler’s Classic. Rudolph won the A.C. feature race in 2012, 2015 and 2017. Sesely won it in 2013, 2014 and 2016.
Fans will be required to wear a mask when they enter Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and when they are walking around the building. They will not be required to wear a mask when in their seat or when they are eating or drinking.
Tickets for the NAPA Know How Weekend are on sale in a range of prices through Ticketmaster, the Boardwalk Hall Box Office or the Area Auto Racing News office at 609-888-3618 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also visit indoorracing.com.
Contact Guy Gargan:
609-272-7210
