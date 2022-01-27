Indoor auto racing returns to A.C. this weekend

Indoor auto racing and its high-pitched roar will once again take over Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City this weekend.

The NAPA Know How Weekend will be held on Friday and Saturday, and the main event will be the 19th annual Gambler’s Classic, a 40-lap race on Saturday night for three-quarter (TQ) midget autos.

The indoor races in Atlantic City were canceled last winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event is the second leg of the Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series Fueled by VP Racing Fuels. The first event was in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Jan. 7-8, and the final weekend will be March 11-12 in Syracuse, New York.

Racing will be held in three classes both days on Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall’s racing oval. Qualifying heats start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and final heats and championship races will be held starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Besides the featured TQ-Midgets, competition will be held in the Slingshots and Champ Karts divisions.