Hamlin holds off Elliott, takes first NASCAR win in Vegas

"There was a point where I never thought I'd even sniff a victory here," Hamlin said. "The team has found a setup that has worked with my driving style. The team goes to work to give me what I need to go fast."

Elliott closed in on Hamlin in the final five laps as Hamlin's performance appeared to decline, cutting the gap to a half-second with two laps to go — but the defending Cup Series champion couldn't close the remaining distance, finishing second in his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

"We were really close," Elliott said. "Just not quite close enough. Denny did a good job controlling the gap to me. I feel like we've been performing at a really nice level the last four or five weeks. Just haven't had the results to show for it."

Kyle Busch finished third on his hometown track, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney as the 12 remaining playoff drivers began the second round and the final seven races of the season. Hamlin, Busch and Truex put Joe Gibbs Racing in three of the top four spots.