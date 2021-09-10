MotoAmerica Championship Series returns to N.J. Motorsports Park this weekend

The MotoAmerica Championship Series is underway at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville.

MotoAmerica is the North American road racing series created in 2014 that is home to the AMA Superbike Championship. It features the country's top motorcycle road racers across seven classes.

The three-day event began Friday morning with qualifiers. Gates will open at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, two full days of nonstop racing. The full broadcast and race schedule can be found here.

MotoAmerica and New Jersey Motorsports Park will welcome fans to the scenic track to cheer on the professional racers, put themselves in the middle of the action via the open paddock, enjoy autograph sessions, kids zones, camping and more.

Three-day general admission tickets are available for $70, with two-day general admission for $60. Friday's admission is $20, and Saturday and Sunday admissions are $50 each day. Children 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Active military and veterans will receive a discount with valid military ID.

For tickets, go to motoamerica.com/tickets.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

