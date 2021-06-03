 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morey's Piers announces slate of beach sporting events
0 comments

Morey's Piers announces slate of beach sporting events

{{featured_button_text}}
Moreys 50 Things (copy)

Riders enjoy Morey's Piers in Wildwood during its 50th anniversary celebration in July 2019. On Thursday, Morey's Piers & Beachfront Water Parks in Wildwood announced the return of all beach sporting events for this summer.

 Dale Gerhard / For The Press

Morey's Piers & Beachfront Water Parks in Wildwood announced Thursday the return of all beach sporting events for this summer.

Morey's Piers takes advantage of the expansive space on the beach surrounding the amusement pier by hosting events filled with tournaments and amusement rides.

No events were held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Morey's Piers announced about a dozen events, including four new events. They are:

• June 19: PigDog Beach Volleyball Tournament, with Great American Volleyball (new)

• June 26: Cape Express Beach Blast Sand Soccer Tournament

• July 3: Jersey Shore Spikefest, 1.0 Roundnet Tournament (new)

• July 10: Battle on the Beach Flag Football Tournament

• July 17: Cape Express More Beach Blast Sand Soccer Tournament

• July 24: Sticks in the Sand Beach Hockey Tournament

• Aug. 7: Boardwalk Baller 3x3 Basketball Tournament

• Aug. 14: Morey's Mania Beach Wrestling (new); Casey Powell's Beach Lacrosse Festival (new)

• Aug. 28: PigDog Cornhole Classic Tournament

"Sometimes youth sports can be too competitive, with too much focus on winning and moving on to the next game," Beach Sports and Events Manager Mark Scarpa said in a news release. "With these events, people can play the sport they love, but also have a lot of fun with their family and friends on The Boardwalk."

For tournament-specific details and to register, you can visit moreyspiers.com/events.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7210

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter/copy editor

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News