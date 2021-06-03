Morey's Piers announces slate of beach sporting events

Morey's Piers & Beachfront Water Parks in Wildwood announced Thursday the return of all beach sporting events for this summer.
Morey's Piers takes advantage of the expansive space on the beach surrounding the amusement pier by hosting events filled with tournaments and amusement rides.
No events were held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Morey's Piers announced about a dozen events, including four new events. They are:
• June 19: PigDog Beach Volleyball Tournament, with Great American Volleyball (new)
• June 26: Cape Express Beach Blast Sand Soccer Tournament
• July 3: Jersey Shore Spikefest, 1.0 Roundnet Tournament (new)
• July 10: Battle on the Beach Flag Football Tournament
• July 17: Cape Express More Beach Blast Sand Soccer Tournament
• July 24: Sticks in the Sand Beach Hockey Tournament
• Aug. 7: Boardwalk Baller 3x3 Basketball Tournament
• Aug. 14: Morey's Mania Beach Wrestling (new); Casey Powell's Beach Lacrosse Festival (new)
• Aug. 28: PigDog Cornhole Classic Tournament
"Sometimes youth sports can be too competitive, with too much focus on winning and moving on to the next game," Beach Sports and Events Manager Mark Scarpa said in a news release. "With these events, people can play the sport they love, but also have a lot of fun with their family and friends on The Boardwalk."
For tournament-specific details and to register, you can visit moreyspiers.com/events.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7210
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
