Brandon Paasch has been around the country this year racing his Yamaha 600 motorcycle, but this weekend he returns to one of his favorite places — New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville.
Paasch, a 19-year-old Freehold Township, Monmouth County, resident, will be one of the featured riders Friday through Sunday at the MotoAmerica Championships Series at NJMP. His No. 21 bike is gray, yellow and orange.
Paasch, who first raced at Millville as a youngster in 2009, competes in the Supersport (600 cubic centimeters motorcycles) class, and is currently third in the country in points. The Millville stop on the tour is the sixth of nine in the series. The COVID-19 pandemic forced postponements of the season's original dates, but it's still being held.
NJMP will have a limit of 3,000 spectators each day, with several hand-washing stations and workers there who will help people practice social distancing.
"It's my home track, and I've had pretty good results there," Paasch said. "I've done a lot of laps there, and I know all the turns. It's a long track (2.25 miles) with 12 different corners. I know the long and the short and the rights and lefts.
"I'm pretty excited. Most of my family and some of my friends are coming out to watch me."
Supersport is considered a middleweight class in which the series' rising stars race in modified production-based motorcycles.
The top class is Superbike (1,000-cc superbikes), in which some riders reach speeds of 190 mph. Stock 1,000-cc is the feeder class for Superbike. Twins Cup is for twin-cylinder motorcycles and gives regional and club racers a chance to compete and step up in class. Junior Cup is the entry level, and it's open to riders ages 14-28 competing on small-displacement, production-based motorcycles.
Qualifying races will be held in all five classes Friday. Practices will start at 8 a.m. Friday, and a 17-minute 9/11 tribute will begin at 8:46 a.m. to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in the U.S. Qualifying will begin at 1 p.m. and goes until 4:30.
More qualifying and practices will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, and racing will begin at 11:15 a.m. The final race will start at 4:45 p.m.
On Sunday, the warmups will start at 8:55 a.m. and races will begin at 12:15 p.m. The final Superbike race is at 3:10 p.m.
Qualifying in the Supersport class is at 1:40 p.m. Friday. Supersport race 1 is at 2:10 p.m. Saturday, and race 2 is at 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Both races are 20 laps.
Supersport race 1 will be televised live at 2 p.m. Saturday on Eurosport and MAVTV. The same two stations will televise Supersport race 2 live at 1 p.m. Sunday.
"I've had a couple of seconds and a couple thirds this year," Paasch said. "I've been pretty close every time. Hopefully I'll win this weekend."
Superbike races 1 and 2 (21 laps each) will be televised live on Fox Sports 2 and Eurosport at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
There were no spectators in Paasch's most recent MotoAmerica race at Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington.
"Some states have greater restrictions than others," Paasch said. "It was really strange to have no spectators. We also had no spectators at Road America (in late May in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin) but we had a second race there (in late June) and we had some (fans). We also had spectators in (Atlanta on July 31-Aug. 2) and in Pittsburgh (Aug. 7-9)."
For more information, visit motoamerica.com. For tickets, go to motoamerica.com/tickets.
