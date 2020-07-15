OCEAN CITY — The Last Dance World Series was created for players like Vonzell Rivera.
Rivera, who graduated from Millville High School this spring, struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings as the Millville Lightnin beat the Atlantic County RedHawks in an Ocean City Region game Wednesday afternoon.
“This feels really good,” Rivera said. “We all grew up playing on the same team since we were 9 years old. It felt good to be able to (pitch well) for them.”
The Last Dance is a pseudo high school baseball tournament that features more than 200 teams in the state, beginning with pool play at multiple locations this week.
The name of the tournament says it all. The new coronavirus wiped out the spring sports season. The Last Dance was designed to give teams and graduated seniors one last chance to play baseball together.
Rivera hadn’t pitched in a game since he threw against Absegami last season. He wants to play in college but doesn't know when he will pitch again in an organized game.
“I came out here wanting to have fun,” Rivera said. “This is the last tournament we get a chance to do. I wanted show what I’ve been working for and training all summer for. It paid off.”
Rivera showed no signs of rust. He allowed four hits and one run and walked just one. Many of the pitchers have struggled with their off-speed pitches in the Last Dance because of their recent inactivity. Not Rivera.
“I was hitting every single spot with my curveball,” he said. “I probably threw that more than my fastball.”
Millville gave Rivera an early lead with four runs in the top of the second inning.
Nate Goranson hit a two-run double in the second and double and scored in the seventh. Michael Baginski hit an RBI double, and Blake Ramos tripled and scored.
Goranson, a catcher who graduated in the spring and will continue his career at the College of William & Mary in Virginia, wore Mike Trout’s No. 1 during the game. Each season, Millville's high school team presents Trout’s No. 1 jersey to one or two players.
This year it went to Goranson and Baginski. Trout, a 2009 Millville graduate, presented the jersey to Goranson and Baginski this spring. But neither got to wear No. 1 on the field until the Last Dance.
Baginski wore it in Tuesday’s loss to Ocean City, and Goranson wore it Wednesday.
“I just feel blessed to have this opportunity to play three games with my brothers,” Goranson said of his teammates. “It means a lot to be awarded the number but not being able to wear it representing Millville on our home field really hurt. But I’m thankful for the Last Dance tournament.”
The Ocean City Region will conclude Thursday with three games. Millville is 1-1, while ACIT dropped to 0-2. The region also includes Holy Spirit (BPC Spartans), Ocean City (The Raiders), Egg Harbor Township (Triple Crown Baseball) and Mainland. The winner advances to next week’s single-elimination round.
But the Last Dance is about more than winning and losing.
“This is about the memories with my boys,” Goranson said.
Millville planned to make the most of its time in Ocean City.
“We’re going to hit up the beach now,” Goranson said, "and make some more memories.”
Millville 040 000 1- 5 7 0
ACIT 001 000 0 – 1 4 1
2B — Goranson (2), Baginski M. Santa Maria ACIT. 3B — Ramos M.
WP — Rivera. LP — Hoff.
Records — Millville 1-1, ACIT 0-2.
