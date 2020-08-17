Millville’s Thomas LaManna, left, tries to block punches from Mexico’s Jorge Corta during their super welterweight bout at Temple University in Philadelphia in January. LaManna lost in a fifth-round TKO.
Millville’s Thomas LaManna, left, and Atlantic City’s Mike Arnaoutis, right, ahead of a November 2018 bout.
DAVID WEINBERG / Staff Writer
Stephanie Trapp / TGB Promotions
DAVID WEINBERG/Staff Writer
Referee Benjy Esteves raises Thomas LaManna’s hand in victory after his 10-round unanimous decision over George Sosa in August 2017 in Atlantic City.
Millville junior middleweight boxer Thomas LaManna has a golden opportunity Aug. 29, and he’s not taking it lightly.
LaManna (28-3-1, 10 KOs) will fight Brian Mendoza, of Las Vegas, in a 10-round bout at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Mendoza is 18-1 (13 KOs).
LaManna knows how important this fight is to his career. He needs to rebound after a fifth-round TKO loss to Jorge Cota, of Mexico, in January in Philadelphia.
“It’s a huge shot for me, do or die, win or retire for a long time,” said LaManna, 28, who announced his retirement following a 2017 victory but returned to the ring three months later. “I’ve been near the biggest stage. This is truly my last chance. I have too much pride for being a journeyman (a traveling underdog opponent). I have too much love for the game. I’ll give it my all.”
Fox Sports 1 will televise the fight as part of a Premier Boxing Champions show headlined by the World Boxing Association super-welterweight title bout between champion Erislandy Lara (26-3-3, 15 KOs) and Greg Vendetti (22-3-1, 12 KOs).
Junior middleweight and super welterweight are the same weight division (154 pounds).
The 6-foot-2 LaManna is ranked 13th by the WBA in the super welterweight division, and Mendoza is not in the top 15. LaManna believes his greater experience gives him the edge. Mendoza is coming off his only defeat, an eight-round split decision loss to Larry Gomez on Nov. 30 in Las Vegas.
“I know very little about him,” LaManna said of Mendoza. “He’s never been with anyone like me. I’ve gone 10 rounds a number of times, and he’s only gone eight rounds once.
“I’ve been doing so much running that my knees are starting to hurt. I’ve been doing calisthenics, so I’m in good shape. I feel good at 154 pounds.”
The Millville fighter hinted he’ll make some changes to his normal style, but he wasn’t specific about them.
“I’ll absolutely prepare myself (more than prepare for the opponent),” LaManna said. “I’m working on myself, sharpening my tools. Opponents come out differently. I hope he trains for me because I won’t be like I’ve been before.
“I’m beyond excited. It’s a blessing. I didn’t expect another opportunity on national TV.”
LaManna was scheduled to fight in Mexico on March 13, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused its cancellation two days prior. Since then, he has made the most of the extra time for preparation.
“I’ve come back to life with the time off,” LaManna said. “It (the shutdown) has been a blessing in disguise for me. It brought me back to reality, and I got a lot of personal stuff straightened out. I started to miss boxing, and then the call came (for the Aug. 29 fight). After a day or two, I was back in the gym after being relaxed and recouped.”
LaManna, a Millville High School graduate, usually trains at TKO Fitness in Cherry HIll with trainers Rashiem Jefferson and Reggie Lloyd. But he often does his running in Millville.
“I always kind of stay in shape,” LaManna said. “I jog around town, like the movie (‘Rocky’), and I see people I know. I get love in Millville.
“I go to private gyms when I’m able to get into one. and I go by the laws and rules. It has to be 1-on-1. We took all the precautions.”
An impressive win over Mendoza could lead to a bigger bout for LaManna, maybe even a title shot against the Lara-Vendetti winner
The fight will be like other sports these days, held in an empty arena.
LaManna said that in the final week before the fight he’ll rest and work with his team on the game plan.
“I’ll fly out there the Monday before the fight (the 24th),” LaManna said. “I’ve never fought in L.A. I’ve been there once. I’ll get COVID-tested a few more times in New Jersey and in Califorrnia.”
LaManna turned pro in 2011 and reeled off 16 straight wins. He lost one bout each in 2015 and 2016. He had only one fight in 2019, a KO victory. Until the loss to Cota, LaManna had seven wins and a draw from January 2017 through August 2019.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST
Ring Magazine's 1998 Fight of the Year was arguably the most exciting fight of the entire decade. For 10 rounds, the two lightweights waged an action-packed bout that saw Robinson earn a split decision. Both fighters received a standing ovation.
Approximately 7,000 fans braved a snowstorm and bitter cold to see if Barkley could retain his WBC middlweight title against the legendary Duran. Duran earned the belt with a split decision in an intense, thrilling fight that was Ring's Fight of the Year.
The two had split the first two meetings. The rubber match was epic. Both fighters displayed unbelievable courage and determination during Gatti's unanimous decision win. Gatti and Ward wound up in adjoining beds at the hospital afterward.
An estimated 20,000 fans - the second-largest crowd for a fight in Atlantic City - showed up to see if Foreman could continue his amazing comeback. Big George had his moments, but Holyfield's mix of boxing skills and toughness carried him to a unanimous decision.
Gatti, who died in 2009 under mysterious circumstances, was the kind of fighter who could make a shadow-boxing session exciting. He retained his super-featherweight title with a fifth-round TKO in a brutal bout that earned Ring Magazine's Fight of the Year.
Martinez, who fought three big bouts in Atlantic City, retained his middleweight title with an 11th-round knockout that ended a thrilling, bloody brawl that was The Press Fight of the Year. Martinez suffered a broken nose and Barker's face was marked with cuts and bruises.
Taylor was the undefeated middlweight champ who had beaten the legendary Bernard Hopkins. Pavlik, with thousands of fans from Youngstown, Ohio cheering him on, recovered from early punishment to stun Taylor with a seventh-round TKO.
This fight showed the brutal, dangerous side of the sport. Morrison, who was 28-0 at the time, dominated the early rounds with a relentless attack, but ran out of steam. Mercer battered him in the fifth round, launching a 15-pounch flurry that left Morrison sagging helplessly against the ropes. Morrison died in 2013.
Golota had lost their first fight because of repeated low blows. In the rematch, he put Bowe on the canvas twice, but his old habits cost him again. An intentional head butt and three more low blows forced referee Eddie Cotton to disqualify Golota in a fight he was clearly winning.
What are the top 10 boxing matches held in Atlantic City?
Atlantic City once rivaled - and maybe even surpassed - Las Vegas as the unofficial "Boxing Capital of the World." Starting in the 1980s, the resort hosted some of the best fighters and fights in the sport. Thrilling brawls and stunning knockouts were earned at Boardwalk Hall and casino showrooms.
Dave Weinberg breaks down his 10 most memorable fights held in Atlantic City over the last 30 years.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST
Ring Magazine's 1998 Fight of the Year was arguably the most exciting fight of the entire decade. For 10 rounds, the two lightweights waged an action-packed bout that saw Robinson earn a split decision. Both fighters received a standing ovation.
Anthony Smedile
Approximately 7,000 fans braved a snowstorm and bitter cold to see if Barkley could retain his WBC middlweight title against the legendary Duran. Duran earned the belt with a split decision in an intense, thrilling fight that was Ring's Fight of the Year.
MARY GODLESKI
The two had split the first two meetings. The rubber match was epic. Both fighters displayed unbelievable courage and determination during Gatti's unanimous decision win. Gatti and Ward wound up in adjoining beds at the hospital afterward.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST
An estimated 20,000 fans - the second-largest crowd for a fight in Atlantic City - showed up to see if Foreman could continue his amazing comeback. Big George had his moments, but Holyfield's mix of boxing skills and toughness carried him to a unanimous decision.
Gatti, who died in 2009 under mysterious circumstances, was the kind of fighter who could make a shadow-boxing session exciting. He retained his super-featherweight title with a fifth-round TKO in a brutal bout that earned Ring Magazine's Fight of the Year.
Edward Lea
Martinez, who fought three big bouts in Atlantic City, retained his middleweight title with an 11th-round knockout that ended a thrilling, bloody brawl that was The Press Fight of the Year. Martinez suffered a broken nose and Barker's face was marked with cuts and bruises.
Edward Lea
Taylor was the undefeated middlweight champ who had beaten the legendary Bernard Hopkins. Pavlik, with thousands of fans from Youngstown, Ohio cheering him on, recovered from early punishment to stun Taylor with a seventh-round TKO.
EDWARD LEA
This fight showed the brutal, dangerous side of the sport. Morrison, who was 28-0 at the time, dominated the early rounds with a relentless attack, but ran out of steam. Mercer battered him in the fifth round, launching a 15-pounch flurry that left Morrison sagging helplessly against the ropes. Morrison died in 2013.
Golota had lost their first fight because of repeated low blows. In the rematch, he put Bowe on the canvas twice, but his old habits cost him again. An intentional head butt and three more low blows forced referee Eddie Cotton to disqualify Golota in a fight he was clearly winning.
