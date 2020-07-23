Mike Trout breaks out in a goofy grin when he talks about becoming a father.
Trout’s wife, Jessica, is due to give birth in August.
“Realizing I’m having a child, it’s surreal,” Trout said in a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday. “When I first started dating Jess, we talked about having kids, and now it’s happening. We’re very fortunate and blessed. I just can’t wait to be a dad. I can’t even describe the emotions of it right now. Seeing Jess’ belly every night. Talking to (the baby) every night. It’s a different feeling. I can’t even explain it. It’s been great.”
Trout was so concerned about the coronavirus that he considered skipping this season because he did not want to put his wife or newborn in any danger, but he will play.
“I think the biggest concern the whole time was if there’s an outbreak,” he said. “There hasn’t been one yet. If there was, we would have to evaluate the situation and do what’s right for the family. But everything’s been great so far. I’ve been locked in on baseball.”
Trout has become baseball’s biggest star since graduating from Millville High School in 2009. The three-time American League MVP, who turns 29 on Aug. 7, will begin his 10th big-league season when the Angels play at the Oakland Athletics at 10:10 p.m. Friday.
“It’s been crazy,” Trout said of the past decade. “I’m very fortunate, very blessed. I’ve got a great family, great wife. It’s gone by so fast, 10 years. I never take it for granted being a professional baseball player. I play every game like it’s my last. I love playing this game.”
As Trout has gotten older, he has become more vocal when away from the field. He and Jessica, this summer, began a collaboration with the sports apparel brand Tiny Turnip to help support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Jessica’s brother, Aaron Cox, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in August 2018.
Cox, a 2012 Millville graduate, was also a standout baseball player for the Thunderbolts and an Angels minor leaguer.
Jessica designed several items for Tiny Turnip that feature messages about mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
“Losing Aaron was probably the toughest thing that happened to me in my life,” Trout said. “Losing a friend, losing a brother. We were real close with him. We’ve always wanted to do something (to raise) awareness for suicide prevention and mental health issues, and this was a great opportunity for us.”
Trout said he and his wife have received plenty of support since the project was announced.
“People have reached out from all over,” he said. “People I haven’t even talked to in a while. It means a lot to us. We can’t thank you guys enough for contributing. We spent a lot of time putting it all together. Jess loves designing all the stuff. It’s a pretty cool moment for us.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.