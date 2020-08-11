The Longport Beach Patrol crew of Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey won the Brennan McCann Masters Row in 51 minutes, 55 seconds Saturday at Seaview Harbor beach in Egg Harbor Township.
Kevin Pendergast and Tom Sher, of Ventnor, took second in 52:13. John Swift, a Margate Beach Patrol alumnus, and Mic Cote, of Surf City, finished third in 52:21.
The race consisted of 10 doubles crews.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.