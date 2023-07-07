LONGPORT — Mike F. McGrath was pretty tired after winning the singles row of the lifeguard event named for his late father, but he clinched the team title for the Longport Beach Patrol on Friday night.

McGrath's victory gave the home patrol its fifth straight Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races championship.

McGrath finished with a winning time of 4 minutes. 17 seconds and scored five points to give Longport a first-place overall total of 14 points.

"It was pretty smooth out there, not much waves to jump on, mostly a straight pull," said McGrath, 37, who has been a key Longport rower for many years. "I'm getting older.

"It's great to win the race named after my dad. It never loses its luster."

Not far behind in second place with 12 points was Brigantine, and Jack Savell of that patrol was second to McGrath in the singles in 4:19. Savell and younger brother Joe Savell also won the doubles row, which began the evening.

The McGrath Longport Memorials kicked off the South Jersey beach patrol competition season in Atlantic County, and a pretty good crowd gathered at the 33rd Avenue beach to see the races. Longport also won its home event consecutively in 2018-19, 2021-22. The event wasn't held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"It's really good to win," Longport Beach Patrol Chief Tom Kresz said. "Being the first race of the summer, you never know what other towns are going to bring or what they're going to do. So our race is always kind of unknown, so it was very nice to bring back the win. I'm very excited for the guys and girls of the beach patrol, the competitors, and we're looking forward to a good rest of the summer."

The McGrath Longport Memorials has the classic South Jersey three-race format of the doubles row, the swim and the singles row. The five Atlantic County teams, including Atlantic City, Ventnor and Margate, competed.

Margate's Zach Vasser built a good lead in the swim and won in 9:34. Longport's Mason Bushay, last year's winner, was second in 10:36. Third and fourth went to Longport's Charlie Seiverd and Megan Fox, respectively.

Vasser and Bushay were teammates on the Mainland Regional boys swimming team.

"It went pretty well the whole way through," said Vasser, who will swim for Columbia University next season. "I tried to get out in front, so I wouldn't be in a mess of things at the start. I got out where I wanted to and stayed pretty much on course most of the way through. I finished strong, and I'm happy with how it went altogether."

Jack and Joe Savell, second in the Longport Memorials last year, earned their first win against other patrols (lifeguards call that "winning out of town"). They finished in 14:21, and Longport's McGrath and Sean Duffey were second in 14:35. Atlantic City's Nick Guidara and Vince Granese were one second behind Longport in third.

Jack Savell is a rising junior rower for Cornell University, and Joe will enter Cornell in the fall.

"We've been working for a long time," said Joe Savell, 19, the stern. "Winning is an awesome experience. I'm not sure if we were first at the (halfway) flag. It was all close out there, really tight. The ocean was nice and quiet, and we were catching swells."

The event honors the memory of Mike D. McGrath, a former Longport Beach Patrol Captain and rowing champion.

RESULTS

Team scoring: 1. Longport 14; 2. Brigantine 12; 3. Margate 9; 4. Atlantic City 7; 5. Ventnor 4

Doubles row: 1. Brigantine (Jack Savell-Joe Savell) 14:21; 2. Longport (Mike McGrath-Sean Duffey) 14:35; 3. Atlantic City (Nick Guidara-Vince Granese) 14:36

Swim (three swimmers were eligible from each patrol)

Team results: 1. Longport; 2. Margate; 3. Brigantine; 4. Atlantic City; 5. Ventnor

Individual results: 1. Zach Vasser, Margate 9:34; 2. Mason Bushay, Longport 10:36; 3. Charlie Seiverd, Longport 10:43

Singles row: 1. Mike McGrath, Longport 4:17; 2. Jack Savell, Brigantine 4:19; 3. Chris Spiers, Margate 4:20