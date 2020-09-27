Mike Kuharik, Emma Engle overall winners of A.C. paddleboard race series

Stand-up paddleboarders Mike Kuharik, of Smithville, and Emma Engle, of Toms River, were the overall winners Saturday in the fifth race of the SUP AC Race Series in Atlantic City.

Kuharik and Engle also won their respective division season titles.

Kuharik, 58, finished first overall Saturday in 1 hour, 2 minutes, 1 second to win the Elite Men’s Division for the fourth consecutive time this season.

Engle, 15, finished second overall in 1:04.36 to take the Elite Women’s Division. Engle’s season title was her third straight.

The SUP AC Race Series, in its fifth season, is a monthly event from May to September. The race is 6 miles on a loop course in the intracoastal waters of Atlantic City and Ventnor. It draws some of the best paddleboarders in the region.

Eddy Okinsky, of Pine Beach, was second in the Elite Men’s Division, and Mike Moroanto was third.

Jennifer Penata, of Philadelphia, was second in the Elite Women’s Division, and Josie Lata, of Pine Beach, placed third.

Barry Beckman, of Merion Station, Pennsylvania, won the Men’s Masters (50-60) Division. Don Finn, of Long Beach Island, was the winner in the Grand Masters (60 and over) Division. Larry Goldstein, of New York City, won the Grand Masters season title for the fifth time.

