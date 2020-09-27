 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mike Kuharik, Emma Engle overall winners of A.C. paddleboard race series
0 comments

Mike Kuharik, Emma Engle overall winners of A.C. paddleboard race series

Only $5 for 5 months

Stand-up paddleboarders Mike Kuharik, of Smithville, and Emma Engle, of Toms River, were the overall winners Saturday in the fifth race of the SUP AC Race Series in Atlantic City.

Kuharik and Engle also won their respective division season titles.

Kuharik, 58, finished first overall Saturday in 1 hour, 2 minutes, 1 second to win the Elite Men’s Division for the fourth consecutive time this season.

Engle, 15, finished second overall in 1:04.36 to take the Elite Women’s Division. Engle’s season title was her third straight.

The SUP AC Race Series, in its fifth season, is a monthly event from May to September. The race is 6 miles on a loop course in the intracoastal waters of Atlantic City and Ventnor. It draws some of the best paddleboarders in the region.

Eddy Okinsky, of Pine Beach, was second in the Elite Men’s Division, and Mike Moroanto was third.

Jennifer Penata, of Philadelphia, was second in the Elite Women’s Division, and Josie Lata, of Pine Beach, placed third.

Barry Beckman, of Merion Station, Pennsylvania, won the Men’s Masters (50-60) Division. Don Finn, of Long Beach Island, was the winner in the Grand Masters (60 and over) Division. Larry Goldstein, of New York City, won the Grand Masters season title for the fifth time.

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News