Mike Hughes, an Atlantic City native, a member of its beach patrol for more than 30 years and the first rowing coach in Stockton University history, died Aug. 11 after a long illness.

He was 73.

Hughes’ college coaching career also included stints at the University of Pennsylvania and the U.S. Naval Academy.

Hughes was a friend for many years with Chris O’Brien, the current head coach of Stockton University rowing and an associate athletic director.

“I was a younger coach just in my 20s when I had my first interaction with Mike, and right from the get-go he was a warm and welcoming person,” said O’Brien, 43. “What I thought was great is that when I met him for the first time down in Miami and his U.S. Navy women were down there, and I was down there at the time with Philadelphia University, I just asked him, ‘Would you like to race? Would you like to practice?’ I thought, ‘Why would they ever race us? But he was like, ‘Oh, absolutely, we would love to.’ Our little rowing team, he welcomed it with his prime-time Naval Academy crew.”

From that point on the two coaches were friends, but O’Brien didn’t find out until many years later that Hughes was the founder of Stockton crew.

“I would ask him for some advice. I thought of him as a mentor,” O’Brien said. “But it wasn’t until this past year when I got the head-coaching job at Stockton that I found out that Mike was the founding head coach of the program. His wife, Kari, is also the head coach of Washington College, and she mentioned to me about how he founded Stockton. I had talked with Mike hundreds of times, and he never brought it up. That shows what a humble guy he was. He was a guy who worked hard and accomplished a lot and was humble.”

Hughes joined the Atlantic City Beach Patrol in 1965 and was a lifeguard for 32 years. He graduated from Holy Spirit High School in 1968 and Wilkes College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in 1972. He played football at Wilkes as an offensive lineman for four years. The program had a long winning streak.

After graduating, he began his career as a teacher and coach, teaching special education in Brigantine and coaching football, baseball, and rowing at Holy Spirit. He would go on to coach crew for five decades.

Hughes was the dean of students at Stockton, then called Stockton State College, in the early 1980s, and started the crew program. He continued teaching in South Jersey and Philadelphia schools through the 1980s while coaching at the Viking Rowing Club in Ventnor and other local programs.

Hughes became a coach at the University of Pennsylvania in 1987, coaching the men’s freshmen lightweight team to a bronze medal in the 1989 Eastern Sprints and a silver in 1990.

In 1991 he became a coach at the U.S. Naval Academy, where he would become head coach of the Navy women’s team from 1998 until he retired in 2015. He was one of the winningest coaches in Navy women’s sports history.

At Navy, his teams won three Patriot League titles, and he was named the Patriot League Coach of the Year three times.

“He left a legacy that transcended his accomplishments on the water and impacted the lives of generations of midshipmen, athletes, students, and coaches,” the Naval Academy said on its website.

Ray D’Amico, the longtime boys crew coach at St. Augustine Prep, was a Stockton student on Hughes’ team in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

“Mike was great,” D’Amico said. “He basically coached Stockton by himself. We had a women’s team and a men’s team, at least 30 kids, and he was like the only coach. So he was a hard worker and everybody loved him.

“Here’s the thing about Mike, and most coaches. You don’t really appreciate what they do until afterwards. When I became a coach I really appreciated what Mike Hughes did. When I was a rower you don’t really appreciate how great he was. He really was a good guy. He drank coffee 24-7, I never saw a man drink so much coffee. I guess he had to because he was coaching all the boats.”

Hughes is survived by wife; his children, Michael Jr., Sean (Annette), Erik (Elaine), Grace, Claire, Ethan, and Seth, and five grandchildren.

Memorials at the United States Naval Academy and in Atlantic City are planned for the coming weeks.