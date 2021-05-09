Mike Adams, 26, experiencing minor league baseball life with Phillies and loving it

“I was definitely a little bit nervous,” he said. “I was excited to get out there and get the first one out of the way, so we can kind of get the ball rolling here.”

The performance did not go the way Adams wanted to. He struggled with his command, walking three and allowing three hits and four runs.

But he tweaked a few things with his mechanics and bounced back with Friday’s clean inning.

The fact Adams has experienced life away from professional baseball gives him the perspective to handle the game’s mental challenges.

“I could be at BPC helping high school kids throw,” Adams said. “Instead, I’m here playing for Lakewood. Now, there isn’t much pressure anymore. There’s not too much expected out of me. I’m kind of a long shot to even be here.”

Charleton said Adams is the talk of the South Jersey baseball community.

“For Mike to be out there competing again,” Charlton said, “I know every guy that works in this facility loves, loves watching him. It was different before. He used to throw at the facility and guys would say, ‘Damn, he’s good.’ Now, they’re getting to see him get after it on the field and put some guys away.”