Mike Adams, 26, experiencing minor league baseball life with Phillies and loving it

LAKEWOOD — Mike Adams threw a bullpen session during one of his first days at the Philadelphia Phillies spring training facility in Clearwater, Florida, last month.
The Egg Harbor Township resident stepped off the mound and saw former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel walking toward him.
“He was like, ‘Hey, what’s going on man? I heard you’re new here. My name is Charlie Manuel,’” Adams said. “Obviously, I knew exactly who he was from being a Phillies fan. That was pretty cool.”
That’s one of the several surreal moments the 26-year-old Adams has experienced since he began this improbable baseball journey he’s on.
The relief pitcher struck out two and threw a scoreless inning for the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the Phillies High-A minor league affiliate, on Friday night.
The minor league season opened last Tuesday. Adams, who is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville, is trying to go from the Atlantic County Baseball League to the big leagues.
“It’s been awesome so far,” Adams said. “It’s pretty special to play close to home, have my family and everybody come watch me play.”
The Phillies signed Adams in January after watching him pitch at a showcase event at Maplezone Sports Institute in Philadelphia. Adams’ fastball hit 98 mph. Most baseball prospects are signed in their teens or early 20s.
“I know I’m 26,” Adams said, “but I like to think I don’t have as many miles (on his arm) as the normal 26-year-old.”
Smith excelled at Holy Spirit High School, graduating in 2012. He went on to pitch at Wagner College in Staten Island, New York, where he had 11 career wins and 161 career strikeouts.
After college, Adams pitched for the Rockland Boulders in the independent Canadian American Association.
But his hopes of a professional career seemed to end when he and 2011 St. Augustine Prep graduate Ed Charlton opened the BPC in 2017. Adams settled into a baseball life where he pitched for the Margate Hurricanes in the ACBL and studied pitching with the goal of helping to train young pitchers at the BPC.
But the more Adams trained and learned about pitching the better he became. A key development occurred when the BPC purchased TrackMan, a 3D radar system that measures the location, trajectory and spin of pitches. Adams used the TrackMan information to make his pitches more effective.
“When we were doing live at-bats (at the BPC) it was just silly,” Charlton said. “All the other pro guys were throwing, too, and Mike was better than them.”
All of that led Adams to Lakewood in Ocean County. The reliever made his BlueClaws debut Wednesday. Before the first hitter stepped into the batter’s box, Adams took a deep breath and looked around the stadium.
“I was definitely a little bit nervous,” he said. “I was excited to get out there and get the first one out of the way, so we can kind of get the ball rolling here.”
The performance did not go the way Adams wanted to. He struggled with his command, walking three and allowing three hits and four runs.
But he tweaked a few things with his mechanics and bounced back with Friday’s clean inning.
The fact Adams has experienced life away from professional baseball gives him the perspective to handle the game’s mental challenges.
“I could be at BPC helping high school kids throw,” Adams said. “Instead, I’m here playing for Lakewood. Now, there isn’t much pressure anymore. There’s not too much expected out of me. I’m kind of a long shot to even be here.”
Charleton said Adams is the talk of the South Jersey baseball community.
“For Mike to be out there competing again,” Charlton said, “I know every guy that works in this facility loves, loves watching him. It was different before. He used to throw at the facility and guys would say, ‘Damn, he’s good.’ Now, they’re getting to see him get after it on the field and put some guys away.”
Adams is staying in the BlueClaws’ team hotel in Toms River. He gets to the ballpark everyday at 2 p.m.
Adams is the oldest player on the team by 16 months, but he has less professional baseball experience than any of his teammates.
“These guys have played a couple of seasons. They know how everything works,” Adams said. “I’m actually learning a lot from them.”
Adams had been to the BlueClaws’ FirstEnegry Park as a spectator before this season. Now, he’s on the field as part of the organization he grew up rooting for.
“I’m just thankful to have this opportunity,” Adams said. “I’m basically playing with house money at this point. I’m just going to leave it all out there and do whatever I can.”
Contact Michael McGarry:
609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.