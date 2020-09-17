PHILADELPHIA — Mickey Moniak had a few hours to spare Wednesday afternoon.
He spent it calling friends and family giving them the news he had waited a lifetime to hear.
The Phillies promoted Moniak, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, from the alternate training facility in Allentown, Pennsylvania, before Wednesday’s game. He made his big-league debut that night as a pinch runner in Philadelphia’s 5-4 loss to the Mets.
“This is something I’ve been working for for a very long time,” Moniak said in a videoconference with reporters Thursday afternoon. “It’s been a roller coaster of a ride since I got drafted here. I’ve learned a lot. I think I’m a better baseball player because of it.”
Moniak was in Thursday night’s lineup, playing left field and batting ninth as the Phillies concluded a three-game series against the Mets. Philadelphia (24-24) began Thursday as one of the National League’s two wild card playoff teams.
Moniak had a four-hour window between learning he was headed to the big leagues and jumping in a car to travel to Philadelphia on Wednesday.
One of the most emotional calls Moniak made during that time was to his father, Matt. Moniak’s voice cracked with emotion when he spoke about that call Thursday.
“That was a tough one,” Moniak said. “I had a hard time getting it out. He started bawling on the phone. It was a cool moment for sure.”
Moniak also called his mother, Heather, and his grandfather, Bill, who played for the Boston Red Sox in their minor league system in the late 1950s and early 1960s.
“He never quite got to the big leagues,” Moniak said. “He kind of lives through me through this whole process. He’s helped me through the minor leagues, kind of giving me his experience. He’s been a huge help for me for my whole life playing baseball. He’s always been my hitting coach.”
Moniak also called plenty of friends and old travel coaches.
“I tried not to leave anyone out,” he said. “Everyone was special. It’s something I’ll never forget.”
Moniak has never played above double-A. It’s asking a lot of a rookie to make his debut in a late-season game with playoff implications.
Phillies manager Joe Girardi said he hoped Moniak could give the team a spark. Moniak was promoted in part because the Phillies have few other options.
“His at-bats have been really good (in Allentown),” Girardi said. “It’s hard to say how a guy is going to do in his first game. I don’t think you ever judge too much by a first game. But he’s a toolsy kid. He’s been swinging the bat really well, and you kind of hope to catch lightning in a bottle.”
The Phillies selected Moniak with the No. 1 overall pick out of La Costa Canyon High School in San Diego in the 2016 draft. There’s a lot of pressure that comes with being the No. 1 overall pick. In addition to that pressure, Moniak struggled offensively in his first few minor-league seasons. Fans and media openly debated whether the Phillies had blown the No. 1 pick with the Moniak selection.
He began to turn the corner with the double-A Reading Fighting Phils last season, batting .252 with 28 doubles, 13 triples and 11 home runs.
“At first, I didn’t think (being a No. 1 pick) was going to affect me at all,” he said. “Once those struggles hit, I had to take a step back to be able to go through struggles, keep a level head and keep working toward my goal — and that’s to get to the big leagues. Now that I’m here, I wouldn’t say it validates the No. 1 pick, but it’s a step forward. It’s a special moment for me and takes a little bit of weight off the shoulders, knowing that I got here. But the work’s not done.”
