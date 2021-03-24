Mickey Moniak gets sent to minors but Girardi likes Moniak's future

J.T. Realmuto came back with a bang Tuesday night.

The Philadelphia Phillies catcher hit a home run in his first spring training at-bat in Clearwater, Florida on Tuesday.

Realmuto hit a 76.7 mph changeup from Toronto Blue Jays starter Tommy Milone 353 feet into the left-field stands. Realmuto had been out since February with a broken bone at the base of his right thumb.

“It felt good,” Realmuto said after Tuesday’s game. “The thumb feels like it’s all healed up. Actually, I didn’t feel it at all out there. We took just enough time to come back, let it heal up as much as it needed to, and it felt great.”

Realmuto caught five innings in Tuesday’s 9-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Realmuto made a couple of throws to second base trying unsuccessfully to throw out base stealers. That they were safe didn’t matter. The most important thing was that Realmuto was pain free. Throwing has always been when Realmuto has felt the injury the most.

“That’s something I was hoping would get tested,” Realmuto said. “That’s the last thing that I was worried about with my thumb, an explosive play like that. I didn’t feel it either time.”