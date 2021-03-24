 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mickey Moniak gets sent to minors but Girardi likes Moniak's future
0 comments

Mickey Moniak gets sent to minors but Girardi likes Moniak's future

{{featured_button_text}}
Yankees Phillies Baseball

J.T. Realmuto smashes a three-run home run against the Yankees last season in Philadelphia. Realmuto says he and his family have felt very welcome since coming to the Phillies and are glad to be back.

 Matt Slocum / associated press

J.T. Realmuto came back with a bang Tuesday night.

The Philadelphia Phillies catcher hit a home run in his first spring training at-bat in Clearwater, Florida on Tuesday.

Realmuto hit a 76.7 mph changeup from Toronto Blue Jays starter Tommy Milone 353 feet into the left-field stands. Realmuto had been out since February with a broken bone at the base of his right thumb.

“It felt good,” Realmuto said after Tuesday’s game. “The thumb feels like it’s all healed up. Actually, I didn’t feel it at all out there. We took just enough time to come back, let it heal up as much as it needed to, and it felt great.”

Realmuto caught five innings in Tuesday’s 9-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Realmuto made a couple of throws to second base trying unsuccessfully to throw out base stealers. That they were safe didn’t matter. The most important thing was that Realmuto was pain free. Throwing has always been when Realmuto has felt the injury the most.

“That’s something I was hoping would get tested,” Realmuto said. “That’s the last thing that I was worried about with my thumb, an explosive play like that. I didn’t feel it either time.”

Realmuto plans play a simulated game Wednesday and catch again Thursday. The Phillies open the season April 1 against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.

“For me, now,” Realmuto said when asked if there was any doubt he would be ready for opening day. “Obviously, it’s not only my decision. I think health-wise I’ll definitely be ready. I’m pretty confident I’ll be in there.”

In another sign the Phillies expect Realmuto to be a ready for opening day, the club released backup catcher Jeff Mathis on Wednesday morning. Mathis requested his release after receiving plenty of playing time this spring because of Realmuto's injury. The release allows Mathis time to connect with another team before spring training ends.

EXTRA INNINGS: Before Tuesday’s game, the Phillies optioned outfielder Mickey Moniak to minor league camp. Moniak, 22, impressed this spring, batting .273 (6 for 22) with two home runs. Moniak was the overall No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft but had struggled the past few seasons. Even though, he didn’t make the Phillies his performance this spring re-establishes him as a prospect.

“I think he’s an every-day player in the big leagues,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “The one thing we told him is that when you come back we want you to be ready to play every day. I thought he had a really good camp. Mickey was really impressive in camp, and we’re excited about his future.”

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

What teams in the Sweet 16 have the ability to move forward?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News