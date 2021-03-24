Mickey Moniak gets sent to minors but Girardi likes Moniak's future

J.T. Realmuto came back with a bang Tuesday night.
The Philadelphia Phillies catcher hit a home run in his first spring training at-bat in Clearwater, Florida on Tuesday.
Realmuto hit a 76.7 mph changeup from Toronto Blue Jays starter Tommy Milone 353 feet into the left-field stands. Realmuto had been out since February with a broken bone at the base of his right thumb.
“It felt good,” Realmuto said after Tuesday’s game. “The thumb feels like it’s all healed up. Actually, I didn’t feel it at all out there. We took just enough time to come back, let it heal up as much as it needed to, and it felt great.”
Realmuto caught five innings in Tuesday’s 9-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Realmuto made a couple of throws to second base trying unsuccessfully to throw out base stealers. That they were safe didn’t matter. The most important thing was that Realmuto was pain free. Throwing has always been when Realmuto has felt the injury the most.
“That’s something I was hoping would get tested,” Realmuto said. “That’s the last thing that I was worried about with my thumb, an explosive play like that. I didn’t feel it either time.”
Realmuto plans play a simulated game Wednesday and catch again Thursday. The Phillies open the season April 1 against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.
“For me, now,” Realmuto said when asked if there was any doubt he would be ready for opening day. “Obviously, it’s not only my decision. I think health-wise I’ll definitely be ready. I’m pretty confident I’ll be in there.”
In another sign the Phillies expect Realmuto to be a ready for opening day, the club released backup catcher Jeff Mathis on Wednesday morning. Mathis requested his release after receiving plenty of playing time this spring because of Realmuto's injury. The release allows Mathis time to connect with another team before spring training ends.
EXTRA INNINGS: Before Tuesday’s game, the Phillies optioned outfielder Mickey Moniak to minor league camp. Moniak, 22, impressed this spring, batting .273 (6 for 22) with two home runs. Moniak was the overall No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft but had struggled the past few seasons. Even though, he didn’t make the Phillies his performance this spring re-establishes him as a prospect.
“I think he’s an every-day player in the big leagues,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “The one thing we told him is that when you come back we want you to be ready to play every day. I thought he had a really good camp. Mickey was really impressive in camp, and we’re excited about his future.”
