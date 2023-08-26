The 32nd MidAtlantic fishing tournament wrapped up Friday.

With most boats in the tournament having used their last day of eligibility Thursday, only 11 boats ventured out Friday into a southerly breeze and sporty conditions. By the afternoon, the sun came out, but the strong winds made it a rough ride back to dock for the participants. After the last day was complete, the leaderboard remained unchanged.

Nearly three dozen winners shared the $5.79 million prize purse. The tournament featured 181 boats that docked at Canyon Club Resort Marina in Cape May and at Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland. Some tournament records were set in the five-day tournament.

In the white marlin category, Clint Clement, of Cape May Court House, aboard his "Common Sense" won $201,388 for an 87-pounder, the heaviest white marlin caught in the tournament. Finishing second was Howard Berger’s "Boss Hogg" with a 76-pounder. The Edgewater, Maryland, boat took home $1,406,938, atournament record for the division. NBA legend Michael Jordan's "Catch 23," based in Jupiter, Florida, finished third with a 75-pound catch.

In the wahoo category, Kyle Dougherty's "Y-Knot" won with a 56-pounder. The Cape May Court House boat earned $51,129. Finishing second was Jim McCarthy's "Covert Mission" with a 52-pounder that earned $67,666. McCarthy is from Shillington, Pennsylvania. Placing third was Wayne Odachowski's "Water Damage," which took home $17,894 with a 51-pounder. The boat is from Ocean City, Maryland.

In the blue marlin category, Chip Caruso's "Pipe Dreamer," based in Ocean Township, Monmouth County, won $1,180,342 with the heaviest catch, an 889-pounder. The payout was a tournament-record for the division. Shon Craig’s "Amarula Sun," of Tarpon Springs, Florida, caught a 548-pounder to take second place. The boat won $494,886. Jay Keller's "Tighten Up," from Mount Airy, Maryland, took third with a 528-pounder and won $112,148.

In the tuna division, Christopher Little's "Talkin Trash" won with a 253-pounder. The boat based in Pasadena, Massachusetts, won $361,353. Bob Hugin's "The Right Place," from Summit, Union County, was second with a 234-ponder that won $552,483. Finishing third was Ken Hager's "Taylor Jean," from Tinton Falls, Monmouth County. The boat earned $159,547 with a 216-pound catch.

In the dolphin category, David Schockley's "Liquidity," based in Jupiter, Florida, won with the heaviest catch, a 45-pounder. The boat earned $67,321. Finishing second was Joe Bernert's "Quick Raise." The Hatboro, Pennsylvania, boat caught a 34-pounder for $51,474. Jeff Kogok's "Too Many Martinis" was third with a 33-pounder. The St. Michaels, Maryland, boat took home $25,024.