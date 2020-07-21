Brothers Junior and Juan Mejia led the Northfield Cardinals to an 11-1 win over visiting Egg Harbor City on Monday in the Atlantic County Baseball League.
The game ended in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule when Junior Mejia hit a two-run homer to make it 11-1.
Northfield snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 3-4.
Junior Mejia went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and four RBIs. Juan Mejia was 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI, plus a steal of home plate. Marco Rios and Justin Epifanio each went 2 for 3.
Winning pitcher Ethan Dodd went three innings, allowing one hit and one unearned run, and striking out one. Ben Bradt pitched the final two innings and struck out two.
EHC fell to 1-5.
Hammonton 14, Ventnor 2: Jon Gonzalez hit two home runs for Hammonton (6-1), and Jordan Sweeney and Robbie Petracci each homered once.
Winning pitcher Brad Mountain went four innings. He allowed one hit and struck out six.
For Ventnor (1-6), Dom Boselli hit a two-run homer.
