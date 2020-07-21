ACBL logo

Brothers Junior and Juan Mejia led the Northfield Cardinals to an 11-1 win over visiting Egg Harbor City on Monday in the Atlantic County Baseball League.

The game ended in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule when Junior Mejia hit a two-run homer to make it 11-1.

Northfield snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 3-4.

Junior Mejia went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and four RBIs. Juan Mejia was 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI, plus a steal of home plate. Marco Rios and Justin Epifanio each went 2 for 3.

Winning pitcher Ethan Dodd went three innings, allowing one hit and one unearned run, and striking out one. Ben Bradt pitched the final two innings and struck out two.

EHC fell to 1-5.

Hammonton 14, Ventnor 2: Jon Gonzalez hit two home runs for Hammonton (6-1), and Jordan Sweeney and Robbie Petracci each homered once.

Winning pitcher Brad Mountain went four innings. He allowed one hit and struck out six.

For Ventnor (1-6), Dom Boselli hit a two-run homer.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments