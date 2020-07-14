The Longport Beach Patrol crew of Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey won the Brennan McCann Masters Row in 34 minutes, 47 seconds Saturday at Seaview Harbor beach in Egg Harbor Township.
The race was the second of four in this year's Brennan McCann series.
The Wildwood Beach Patrol crew of Ron Ayers and Terry McGovern was second in 35:20, and Tom Sher and Kevin Pendergast of Ventnor were third in 36:07.
The race consisted of 12 doubles crews.
The next race in the series is at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 8 at Seaview Harbor beach.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.