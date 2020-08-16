PHILADELPHIA — Things can change quickly during a 60-game baseball season.
The Phillies went from cellar dwellers to playoff contenders in just 72 hours.
Starting pitcher Zack Wheeler got the win against his former team, and Andrew McCutchen hit a clutch home run as the Phillies completed a three-game sweep of the New York Mets with a 6-2 win at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday.
“My adrenaline was going,” Wheeler said. “Once you get out there, you have to settle those nerves and remember it’s another game. Familiar faces, but you have to go out there and compete.”
The Phillies were reeling before the Mets arrived. The Baltimore Orioles swept a three-game series from the Phillies last week. Philadelphia began Friday with the National League’s second worst winning percentage.
But after Sunday’s win, the Phillies (8-9) are third place in the NL East.
“I think we had kind of a wakeup call with the Orioles,” McCutchen said. “I think we showed (against the Mets) what we’re capable of doing. The offense showing up. The pitching showing up. I think we have a team that can do that consistently. This is something we can do on a daily basis.”
The only negative for the Phillies on Sunday was that three players — Roman Quinn, Jay Bruce and Jean Segura — came up with injuries or illness, and their status for the upcoming 10-game road trip was in doubt.
Sunday’s game was matchup of starting pitchers who were both free agents last offseason.
The Phillies signed Wheeler to a five-year, $118 million contract. The Mets signed Rick Porcello, who won the 2016 American League Cy Young award with the Boston Red Sox, to a one-year, $10 million contract.
The Phillies’ more expensive approach worked Sunday. Wheeler outpitched Porcello, who allowed 10 hits and four runs in six innings.
Meanwhile, Wheeler allowed six hits and two runs in seven innings. He threw 99 pitches and consistently topped 95 mph with his four-seam fastball in the seventh inning.
“As the game went on, (Wheeler) got sharper,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “He got more efficient. He gave up some hits, but there wasn’t a lot of hard contact.”
McCutchen began Sunday batting .180 (9 for 50) with no home runs and five RBIS. He started the day on the bench but replaced Bruce (injured quadriceps) in the top of the fifth.
McCutchen stepped to the plate in the bottom of the sixth with the score tied at two. He hit the first pitch he saw, an 83 mph Porcello slider, 391 feet into the left-field stands for a two-run home run that gave the Phillies a lead they never relinquished.
“An at-bat like that,” McCutchen said, “is something that could get me going.”
McCutchen is recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in June 2019, an injury that caused him to miss the rest of the season.
“I know it’s a matter of time for me,” he said. “I want to rush through it. I want to be better than I’ve been, but I also have to respect I’m coming back from an injury.”
The game finished a stretch in which Philadelphia played 16 of 17 games at Citizens Bank Park. That is why the sweep of the Mets was so pivotal. It would have been hard to imagine the Phillies contending for their first playoff spot since 2011 if they ended this favorable portion of the schedule substantially below .500.
The Phillies are off Monday and begin a nearly two-week long road trip in Boston against the Red Sox on Tuesday.
It will be a road trip unlike any other in club history. Philadelphia must not only worry about its performance on the field but the new coronavirus off it.
“We’re going to have to be vigilant and just play it safe,” Wheeler said. “Don’t do anything dumb. Stay at the hotel, go to the ballpark, play, do our job.”
Illness, injuries
The Phillies put Roman Quinn on the injured list before Sunday’s game. The center fielder woke up an earache and sore throat and was told by team medical staff to stay home to take precautions against the new coronavirus. Quinn can return to the team as soon as he passes tests determine he doesn’t have COVID-19. Girardi said early tests were encouraging that Quinn did not have the virus.
“In the past, guys would just come in and say, ‘I got this. I got that,’ “ Girardi said. Roman did the right thing. Hopefully, we’ll get Roman back as soon as he can.”
Girardi said Bruce left the game with an injured left quadricep. Segura left in the bottom of seventh with an injured right hamstring after reaching base on an error.
Both Bruce and Segura will be evaluated Monday. These injuries could force the Phillies to make some roster moves before Tuesday’s game.
“We have a lot to mull over,” Girardi said.
