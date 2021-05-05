 Skip to main content
Matt Moore and Enyel De Los Santos are unlikely bullpen heroes in Phillies win
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Matt Moore throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Philadelphia.

 Laurence Kesterson

PHILADELPHIA – Matt Moore hadn’t pitched in 18 days before Wednesday night.

That was nothing.

Enyel De Los Santos was making his season debut.

The two came out of the Phillies bullpen to throw scoreless innings to help the Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 before 10,110 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies (16-15) have won three straight and have a chance to sweep the series when the teams meet 1:05 p.m. Thursday.

Moore and De Los Santos were interesting choices for Girardi to go to late in the game. They might have been his only choices. Several relievers were unavailable because of recent use. Girardi had used conventional late-inning relievers JoJo Romero and Brandon Kintzler to get through the fifth and sixth innings. Jose Alvarado pitched a scoreless ninth for the save.

Moore started three games for the Phillies before being placed on the COVID-19 injured list. His last start came on April 17 when he allowed six runs in 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. Moore was activated off the Covid-19 list on April 26, and Phillies manager Joe Girardi had been looking for a game to pitch him in.

Moore pitched the seventh inning with the Phillies up a run Wednesday . He walked the lead-off hitter, but then got a double play grounder and a strikeout to end the inning.

The left-handed Moore faced three batters - two of them left-handed.

"It was set up for Matt," Girardi said. "We had a plan where we were going to use him tonight, and he did a fantastic job. I didn't know what to expect. He's a true pro. He stayed ready for us."

As for De Los Santos, the Phillies promoted him on Tuesday from the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Philadelphia designated De Los Santos for assignment for waivers, but he passed through the waivers and the Phillis kept him. De Los Santos showed increased velocity in spring training.

"Last year he was 90 to 92, maybe 93," Girardi said."We saw 97s this spring. It was just a different guy. I think he lengthened his arm stroke to get some more power and it worked."

De Los Santos entered Wednesday’s game in the eighth. He allowed a leadoff double and later hit a batter but escaped the inning unscathed.

"It was a gutsy performance," Girardi said. 'Someone who comes up who was not out on the original roster is usually not the eighth inning guy."

The bullpen’s 4 2/3 scoreless innings made sure the Phillies early success with the bats held up. The first five Phillies to step to the plate in the bottom of the first scored. Didi Gregorius had the big blow when he hit his eighth career grand slam.

