Matt Moore and Enyel De Los Santos are unlikely bullpen heroes in Phillies win

The left-handed Moore faced three batters - two of them left-handed.

"It was set up for Matt," Girardi said. "We had a plan where we were going to use him tonight, and he did a fantastic job. I didn't know what to expect. He's a true pro. He stayed ready for us."

As for De Los Santos, the Phillies promoted him on Tuesday from the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Philadelphia designated De Los Santos for assignment for waivers, but he passed through the waivers and the Phillis kept him. De Los Santos showed increased velocity in spring training.

"Last year he was 90 to 92, maybe 93," Girardi said."We saw 97s this spring. It was just a different guy. I think he lengthened his arm stroke to get some more power and it worked."

De Los Santos entered Wednesday’s game in the eighth. He allowed a leadoff double and later hit a batter but escaped the inning unscathed.

"It was a gutsy performance," Girardi said. 'Someone who comes up who was not out on the original roster is usually not the eighth inning guy."

The bullpen’s 4 2/3 scoreless innings made sure the Phillies early success with the bats held up. The first five Phillies to step to the plate in the bottom of the first scored. Didi Gregorius had the big blow when he hit his eighth career grand slam.

