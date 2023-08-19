The crew of Ventnor Beach Patrol alumnus Matt Guerrieri and Margate lifeguard alumnus John Swift won the Brennan McCann Masters Row in 36 minutes, 11 seconds on Aug. 12 at Seaview Harbor beach in Egg Harbor Township.
The Ventnor alumni crew of Kevin Prendergast and Tom Sher finished second in 37:21. Third in 38:26 was the crew of Jim Swift (John’s brother), a Margate alumnus, and son Jim Swift IV, a Margate lifeguard.
The Brennan McCann Series consists of four rows, one each in June, July, August and September. The course goes from the start/finish line through the intra-coastal of Longport to Margate and back again.
The final row of the season will be at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at Seaview Harbor beach. Following the race, the season’s point champion crew will be determined.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
