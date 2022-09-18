Massive indoor pickleball tourney comes to Atlantic City this week

The national pickleball phenomenon comes to Atlantic City this week.

The Atlantic City Sports Commission and Pickleball Entertainment Consultants have partnered to host the inaugural Atlantic City Pickleball Open at Atlantic City Convention Center.

Action for professionals, amateurs, juniors and para-athletes of all skill levels will begin Monday and run through Saturday in the first of a three-year commitment to the event. Billed as the nation’s largest indoor pickleball tournament, it will feature 42 courts.

Larry Sieg, president of Meet AC, the city’s visitor’s bureau, has said thousands of players and spectators are expected for the weeklong event, and he is excited to welcome them all.

“Pickleball is a fast-growing sport across the country, and we are fortunate enough to host this premier sporting event here in Atlantic City for the first time,” Sieg said in a December news release announcing the tournament. “We look forward to hosting athletes and spectators of all demographics to our world-class destination.”

Pickleball is a mix of three sports — tennis, badminton and table tennis — and is typically played on courts the size of a doubles badminton court, according to USA Pickleball, sanctioning body of the Atlantic City event. Not much equipment is needed to play the game — a couple of paddles, a ball and a net, and you are all set.

The game was founded on Bainbridge Island, Washington, in 1965 by three dads: Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum. They were trying to come up with a game to keep their kids entertained. With that, pickleball was born.

Much more recently, the game has enjoyed an explosion in growth and popularity. It’s regarded as one of the fastest-growing sports in the country but also has gained popularity globally as European and Asian countries have added courts.

With thousands of pickleball enthusiasts expected in Atlantic City for the six-day tournament, local businesses are expected to see a positive impact. Meet AC projects the event will bring in nearly $8 million to the local economy.

Registration for the event closed Sept. 5, with 750 players ready to compete for $50,000 in prize money, according to the event’s website. Tickets for courtside seating are on sale on the event’s website for $10, and six-day passes go for $50. VIP options are also available, ranging from $75 for a one-day pass and $300 for six days. A four-seat box suite is available for $2,500.

CBS Sports Network will provide some coverage but has not said when it will be televised.

For more information about the event, go to atlanticcitypickleballopen.com.