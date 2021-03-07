Martin Truex gets chance to continue his every-other-year trend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Martin Truex Jr. has a recent history of winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway every other year.

He’ll get the chance to continue that trend Sunday.

Truex won NASCAR Cup races at the 1.5-mile Nevada layout in 2017 and ’19. He’ll enter Sunday’s race ninth in driver points this season, having finished 25th, 12th and third, respectively, in the first three races of the year.

He’ll start fourth in the 38-car field Sunday (3:30 p.m. on Fox).

“I feel good about our team and where we’re at. We had a really strong run in Miami last weekend and led some laps. We’re really close,” Truex said in a statement from Joe Gibbs Racing, the team for which he drives the No. 19 Toyota Camry. “Everyone is doing a great job, so that gives me a lot of confidence going to Las Vegas this weekend. It’s a place we’ve had some success at and, hopefully, we can continue that on Sunday.”

In 18 Cup starts at Vegas, the 2017 Cup champion has compiled six top-five finishes and nine top-10s, including six of the past seven. And in 166 career Cup starts at all 1.5-mile tracks, Truex, a 1998 Southern Regional High School graduate, has driven to 12 wins, 45 top-five finishes and 84 top-10s.

